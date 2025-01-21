Broncos WR Troy Franklin Tapped as 'Early Breakout' Candidate by PFF
Troy Franklin punctuated his rookie season with the Denver Broncos with a bang. The last thing Broncos fans will remember of Franklin's rookie season is the touchdown he caught in the playoffs.
Entering the 2025 season, the Broncos have several 'break-out' candidates. However, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker has highlighted Franklin as his early favorite to break onto the NFL scene.
"While Bo Nix played better than anticipated, a subpar receiving corps held him and Denver’s entire offense back. The Broncos will likely try to upgrade at both tight end and receiver, but Franklin could be a sleeper solution. The fourth-round pick produced just a 54.5 PFF receiving grade in his first pro season, but his separation metrics (83rd percentile overall, 64th percentile vs. single coverage) inspire confidence. If Franklin can improve his hands — albeit a problem dating back to his collegiate days — he could emerge as a downfield threat with Nix in Year 2," Locker wrote.
Franklin had a slow start as a rookie, but he came on a bit stronger down the stretch. In the Broncos' Wildcard loss to the Buffalo Bills — and the team's first playoff game since Super Bowl 50 — Nix tossed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Franklin, becoming the first rookie-to-rookie touchdown in the NFL's postseason history.
Franklin appeared in 16 regular-season games a rookie with six starts. He totaled 28 receptions on 53 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns.
Considering that Nix and Franklin's chemistry now dates back three full seasons' worth of football — from Oregon to Denver — I'm inclined to concur with PFF that Franklin could be a bonafide breakout candidate in 2025.
The more experience he gets, the more the NFL game will slow down for Franklin. Like all rookies, he seemed to be pressing at times, playing a little tight, as he acclimated to the demands and competition of the pro game.
With that rookie learning curve now in the rear-view, Franklin's experience should serve him well entering Year 2 with the Broncos.
