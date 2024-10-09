Broncos Get Update on Chargers Injured QB Justin Herbert
The Denver Broncos are riding a three-game win streak with another AFC West tilt on deck. The Los Angeles Chargers — coming off a bye — are next on the docket, and the Broncos are closely monitoring quarterback Justin Herbert's status.
Herbert suffered a high-ankle sprain to his right foot in Week 2 and reportedly re-aggravated it the following game. In the Chargers' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, he wore an ankle brace.
Returning to practice on Monday following L.A.'s bye, Herbert was seen with that same ankle brace on his right leg, per ESPN's Kris Rhim.
Herbert is tough, and for now, there's no reason to doubt his availability for Sunday's tilt vs. the Broncos. But it's a situation we'll continue to keep an eye on here at Mile High Huddle.
On the season, Herbert has started all four games for the Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers, passing for just 578 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception. Herbert's stats are down, whether that's due to Harbaugh's offensive vision for the Chargers, or the injury — or a combination of both.
Vance Joseph's defense will test Herbert's mobility early and often. The Broncos are one of the most blitz-happy defenses in the NFL. It can be argued that Denver is fielding the NFL's best defense right now, and one of its hallmarks is pressure — both of the manufactured kind and of the effort variety.
The Broncos are led by rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper's four sacks, but defensive end Zach Allen has three sacks and the second-most QB pressures in the NFL through five weeks. Herbert's wherewithal will be put to the test.
We'll post additional updates on Herbert's ankle as the week of practice marches on. For now, though, he's looking like a go for Week 6, even if he is slightly diminished.
It'll be fun to see how the first iteration of the Bo Nix vs. Herbert throwdown shakes out. The first one will take place in front of the Mile High faithful on Sunday.
