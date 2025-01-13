Broncos Updated List of Roster Needs Entering 2025 Offseason
The Denver Broncos were one-and-done in the NFL playoffs, though few expected them to get to the playoffs in the first place. Still, the Wildcard Round game against the Buffalo Bills showed the Broncos have plenty of weaknesses that need to be addressed.
Much like the Broncos' Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the defense had issues containing a top offense. The Ravens ranked No. 1 in offensive DVOA for the 2024 season (35.1%), while the Bills were second (20.7%). Both were great offenses, and the Broncos defense was good but had important flaws that both teams exploited.
Meanwhile, the Broncos could do some good things on offense but had little margin for error and had too many self-inflicted wounds that ended drives. Bo Nix has shown more than enough to get another year at quarterback but the offense lacks consistent playmakers.
The Broncos had a quality season but still have work to do to close the gap. The good news is Denver will be in a better position with cap space and draft picks.
The Broncos are projected to have $48 million in cap space, but that's with 38 players under contract. About $10M will be used for players on futures contracts to get the roster up to 51 players.
Still, that cap space is enough to work with to explore free agency. As for the draft, the Broncos have seven total picks, so they have enough draft capital to address roster needs.
But what do those needs look like? The Bills game revealed much about those needs, so let's look at how the offseason priority list looks now.
1. Tight End
This still remains the biggest priority on offense. The Broncos don't have a tight end who can keep defenses honest. Nate Adkins is a fine fullback/tight-end hybrid player but can't do it alone. Adam Trautman is better as a depth player and Lucas Krull is easily replaced.
The draft is probably the best place to address the position, given that free agency is mostly older players or depth players.
2. Safety
I didn't have this position on earlier offseason lists, but down the stretch, it's become apparent that P.J. Locke isn't the long-term answer at strong safety. Furthermore, he's entering the final year of the two-year deal he signed this past offseason.
Free agency doesn't have a lot of younger players who stood out but perhaps there's one who can be an upgrade over Locke. Otherwise, the Broncos may need to utilize the draft.
3. Inside Linebacker
Another issue that became evident down the stretch was the lack of a good off-ball linebacker. Justin Strnad did some good things, but he isn't someone who can take the lead. Cody Barton was inconsistent and may not be brought back. Alex Singleton can do good things but is limited.
The Broncos might have to look closely at available free agents. They do need to watch the prices, though, given there has been some crazy money thrown at the position in past seasons. But even if they don't, it wouldn't hurt to draft a player along with signing a free agent.
4. Running Back
Javonte Williams is a free agent and likely won't be back. The rest of the Broncos' backs aren't lead-backs but can be useful in specific roles. But the Broncos need a back with good vision and who can pass protect.
Free agency can be explored, but as I look closer at the likely options, there aren't many that are worth adding to be a lead option. Again, the draft might be the best place for the Broncos to go to find that player.
5. Wide Receiver
Courtland Sutton had a fine season, but he's in the final year of his contract. Marvin Mims Jr. improved, and Devaughn Vele has potential, but Troy Franklin has a lot of work to do. The Broncos especially need a receiver who can block because that was lacking among the players on this year's roster.
Free agency is a good place to look for receiving help and there will be some big names hitting the market, though one shouldn't discount under-the-radar players if they show consistency with pass-catching and blocking. The Broncos should also look at the draft given that Sutton is in the final year of his deal.
6. Defensive Line
The Broncos had a good group of interior defenders but they will have to be prepared to add at least one more. While the Broncos could extend Zach Allen, D.J. Jones is a free agent and John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach are both in the final year of their respective deals.
The free-agent field does have some talent, and as long as the Broncos don't spend a lot, they should be able to find somebody who can help. The draft is a possibility here as well.
7. Backup Quarterback
Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham are both unrestricted free agents. The Broncos need to add a veteran who is there to be Nix's backup but can step in and run the offense if the worst should happen.
It wouldn't hurt for the Broncos to add a rookie QB, either, as that player could be developed to be the backup of the future.
8. Cornerback
Ja'Quan McMillan has done some good things as the slot corner but it might help to bring somebody in who can push him in a competition. This might be where the Broncos could add a cheap free agent.
And while Kris Abrams-Draine did good things this season, it never hurts to add another cornerback in the draft. That gives the Broncos another young player to develop for depth.
9. Punter
Riley Dixon is an unrestricted free agent. The Broncos could probably let him test the market, then bring him back on a one-year deal after free agency settles down.
If Dixon does leave, the Broncos should add a veteran on a one-year deal then add a rookie punter. But even if Dixon stays, adding a rookie punter should still happen so a competition can be held for the job.
