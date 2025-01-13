Broncos' Playoff Loss to Bills Reveals 7 Massive Roster Holes
The Denver Broncos' dream season came to a heartbreaking end at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos were expected to win five games this season, and they far exceeded that and made the playoffs — a good sign for a rebuilding team that dealt with the largest dead salary-cap hit in history.
It was a great rookie season for Bo Nix, and the Broncos will now shift their focus to improving this roster and building around their potential franchise quarterback. The Broncos will have plenty to work with, as they have an estimated $48 million salary cap, plenty of draft picks, and wealthy owners who can circumvent the salary cap by using contract bonuses.
The Broncos' 31-7 loss to the Bills revealed in living color exactly what positions need to be upgraded. Let's examine why they need to be upgraded, along with one draft option and one veteran option, to fill these needs.
Running Back (x2)
Why: This year, the unit failed to produce. Javonte Williams is set to be a free agent, and the Broncos shouldn't consider retaining him. Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin should be kept around, but their lack of consistency should guarantee them a job, though Estime’s draft status helps him.
Tyler Badie showed promise before his injury but missed the rest of the season on injured reserve. He returned for a measly two carries in the playoffs.
Veteran Option: While there isn’t a top guy in free agency, solid options exist to add a veteran presence to the room. Unfortunately, the two options that stand out the most — Jaylen Warren and Jordan Mason — are both restricted free agents.
Another thing is you want to avoid big contracts to running backs, which rules out Aaron Jones and Najee Harris if they don’t re-sign with their current teams. So, no veteran option stands out, but the Broncos need to add someone to the room.
Draft Option: The draft is the opposite of free agency, with plenty of options. Ashton Jeanty is the top guy, and while the draft process is not fully underway, many connections have already been made between him and Denver.
However, the one I like best is Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson. He's done well as part of a committee and as a receiver, and his ability to hang in as a pass protector is top-notch. Henderson could help round out the room and use his skill set without having to move up to draft him like they may need to do with Jeanty.
Wide Receiver
Why: This might catch some flak, but Courtland Sutton isn’t a No. 1 receiver. He is a high-end No. 2, and the Broncos need that top guy in that position.
Marvin Mims Jr. has come on as the third option, Devaughn Vele is the fourth, and hopefully, Troy Franklin continues to grow and can become that fifth receiver. The Broncos need that top guy who can strike fear in defenses and help dictate coverages.
Veteran Option: Chris Godwin is one of the favorites in free agency, along with Tee Higgins and Amari Cooper. However, the two best options are not currently free agents. One likely won’t hit free agency and would need to be traded for.
It all depends on what the New York Jets want to do with Davante Adams, who many expect to be released, and Garrett Wilson, who would need to be traded. Adams can be a bit of a diva, which could be scary to bring in with Sean Payton’s personality and what would be a second-year quarterback.
However, Wilson would be a dream get, and Denver should be all over trying to trade for him. What he does best is an ideal fit for what Payton likes to do on offense and is currently lacking in this wide receiver room.
Draft Option: While this isn’t a great receiver class at the top, there are options for the Broncos, who have found explosive plays within their current room but still need a consistent different-maker and coverage dictator. At this early moment in my draft evaluations, I'm unsure whether there is a receiver that fits that bill in this class to be a legit No. 1 in a way the Broncos need it.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Tight End (x2)
Why: The Broncos' tight end room is probably the worst in the NFL. Nate Adkins came along as a blocker, but he isn’t the receiver the team needs, and neither is Adam Trautman, who looked like a No. 3 tight end at best this season, while Lucas Krull looked like a practice squad-level player.
Veteran Option: Two players in free agency stand out for the Broncos. Austin Hooper came along as a blocker the past couple of seasons and is a solid receiver option, and Juwan Johnson, who played for Payton in New Orleans for two years. Either could help upgrade the room, but they may not be the receiver type the Broncos need.
Draft Option: Tyler Warren (Penn State) and Colston Loveland (Michigan) are two early favorites for Denver. Gunnar Helm (Texas) and Mason Taylor (LSU) are two others that could work.
Still, if you want a dynamic receiving option from the position, then Harold Fannin Jr (Bowling Green) or Oronde Gadsden II (Syracuse) are much more in that mold. While neither of them is a great blocker, they have tools you can develop.
Center
Why: Luke Wattenberg did a fine job, and so did Alex Forsyth when he filled, but neither looked like the long-term answer. They should be retained and allowed to compete for the job, but bringing in competition would be smart.
Veteran Option: Many veteran options will hit the market; the question is how much the Broncos want to spend and if they wish to pay for a new center. The Broncos already have one of the most expensive offensive lines in the NFL, and with Nix on a rookie contract, they could consider making it even more expensive. But there isn’t one player who stands out on the free-agent market.
Draft Option: This doesn’t appear to be a good center class, but some solid options look to be there on Day 3 who could add some competition to the room with another developmental option.
Defensive Line (x2)
Why: D.J. Jones is a free agent, and Malcolm Roach, Zach Allen, and John Franklin-Myers have one year left on their respective deals. Allen will likely be extended, but the Broncos are still looking at three new bodies over two offseasons.
If the Broncos don’t re-sign Jones, they'll look to replace him in free agency and/or the draft to upgrade over Jordan Jackson and prepare for the loss of Franklin-Myers and Roach. Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen haven’t shown enough to bet on.
Veteran Option: While Milton Williams is on the smaller side, he would be a fine addition to upgrade over Jackson if Denver wants to look to the draft to replace Jones. If the Broncos want to replace him in free agency, then the option isn’t a free agent yet, but the San Francisco 49ers have made it clear they will cut Javon Hargrave, and he is one the Broncos should look at.
Draft Option: Tyleik Williams (Ohio State) is a big body that they could use to replace Jones, and he has some ability to move around. Deone Walker (Kentucky) had a rough year, but he is another one the Broncos could target for that, though Williams is the favorite for that role. To prepare for the loss of others after the 2025 season, T.J. Sanders (South Carolina) is a guy to keep an eye on, but there are plenty of other viable options.
Inside Linebacker (x2)
Why: Alex Singleton will be back next year, but Cody Barton and Justin Strnad are both free agents and should be allowed to walk. Both had some splash plays, but their issues led to an exploitable weakness to close the season and in the playoffs that their opponents exploited. The Broncos need two because they need a starter next to Singleton and a backup to compete and push Drew Sanders — if they keep him as a linebacker, which remains to be seen.
Veteran Option: Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David are two older veteran options who have been quality players, even though they are both 35 years old. Zach Baun or Ernest Jones IV are likely the top two options, but they will cost a lot. If the Kansas City Chiefs let him go, Nick Bolton would be an intriguing option.
Draft Option: While I haven’t gotten started diving into the linebacker class, Jalon Walker (Georgia) and Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) are the top two guys. Walker is a versatile defender who can play linebacker and edge rusher, and Vance Joseph has a lousy history with those types of players.
Campbell is a more modern linebacker with the tools and traits to be a great linebacker in the NFL. While positional value may not be great, he's a name to watch in Round 1.
Safety
Why: P.J. Locke faltered down the stretch and had a lot of issues to close out the season. While he has been a great find, his best role may be as the third safety in the room. If the Broncos still view him as a starter, they need to add competition and upgrade the third spot over Devon Key.
Veteran Option: Several veterans stand out as options for the Broncos. They can spend some money in free agency on this position to try to upgrade and round out their secondary. This would be better than looking to the draft, which doesn't offer an excellent safety class.
Draft Option: While this isn’t a great safety class, the Broncos should keep a close eye on Xavier Watts (Notre Dame) as the guy to round out the room. He could work as the third safety behind Locke but could come in and be a starter right away, and he currently is looking like a second or third-round pick.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!