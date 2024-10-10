Broncos Urged & Cautioned to Sign Recently Released LB Devin White
Entering Week 6, the Denver Broncos' inside linebacker room looks almost entirely different than it did a year ago. Josey Jewell signed with the Carolina Panthers this past offseason, while fellow starter — Alex Singleton — was lost for the season following an ACL tear suffered in Week 3.
The Broncos' new inside linebacker tandem is Cody Barton and former fifth-rounder Justin Strnad. Before the season, such a starting duo would have sent Broncos Country to pounding the table, demanding the team find a way to upgrade. But Barton and Strnad have been more than solid. They've been excellent.
And yet, an opportunity has arisen for the Broncos to add another inside linebacker to the mix. The Philadelphia Eagles released Devin White earlier this week. While some Broncos fans have campaigned on social media on his behalf, most in-the-know fans urge the team to pass on this particular linebacker.
Here are the top arguments Broncos Country has made for signing White — a former 2019 first-round pick of Tampa Bay out of LSU with a Pro Bowl nod and a Super Bowl ring on his resume.
It would be interesting to see how a blitz-happy defensive coordinator like Vance Joseph could deploy a player like White. Alas, the arguments against kicking White's tires, at this point, might make more sense.
Bottom Line
White is only 26 years old, and he's a freakish athlete, but the NFL has to find out why he so spectacularly failed to launch in Philly, after signing a one-year, $4 million deal. And why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opted to get out of the White business, despite him being a former top-5 draft pick and Pro Bowler.
White did not play a snap for the Eagles. One of the reasons why he fell out of favor early was an ankle injury. Combined with his lack of special-teams value, the Eagles had difficulty convincing themselves to fix what wasn't broken.
“That's not an easy situation," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of White. "I can't say enough good things about Devin and how he handled that really hard situation. Sometimes guys have roles on special teams, etc. And just in this particular case, this is where we were and just how it played out.”
Again, the dude is a phenomenal athlete, but Bucs head coach Todd Bowles — a defensive expert — turned his back on White, and that's the first red flag. The second is how the Eagles wrote off a sizable one-year investment to move on.
It would be a different story, perhaps, if Barton and Strnad weren't playing so well. Neither is exactly a world-beater, but they're delivering each week for the Broncos defense.
Plus, in the wake of Singleton's injury, the Broncos hedged their bets on Barton and Strnad by signing two veterans to the practice squad: Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham. No one expected Denver to elevate one of them in Week 4 because the turnaround was so short, but it was curious that neither was bumped to the gameday roster in Week 5.
That might change in Week 6 with the Los Angeles Chargers coming to town because depth linebacker Kristian Welch left much to be desired last Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, missing a read, which led to one of the few explosive plays the Broncos defense has relinquished this season. It would surprise me if Alexander, in particular, isn't elevated on Sunday.
At the end of the day, though, White is a luxury the still-cap-strapped Broncos can't afford. And the truth is, they don't need him.
