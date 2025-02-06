3 Veteran WRs Broncos Could Land Before the 2025 NFL Draft
One of the biggest takeaways from the Denver Broncos 2024 season is that they're severely lacking in receiving talent for quarterback Bo Nix. Courtland Sutton has been solid as Denver’s top receiver, but beyond that, no one has consistently stepped up in the clutch.
Entering a pivotal offseason for building the nest around Nix, three players would help raise the floor of the Broncos receiver room, all of whom are options the team could secure before the 2025 NFL draft. Let's break it down.
Cooper Kupp | L.A. Rams
Kupp is the biggest name of the three but he'd come with some significant concerns. His ability as a slot receiver would add a dimension to the Broncos offense that's currently absent: someone who can get open quickly.
Sutton is a great jump-ball guy but struggles mightily to create separation, and Marvin Mims Jr., while fast, is better on the boundary. Kupp is an excellent complement to what Denver already has with his physical style and outstanding route-running, but his biggest concern is health.
Kupp has had various injuries to his knees and ankles, which caused him to miss 18 games since 2022. This is concerning, especially at his age, 31.
The Los Angeles Rams are putting Kupp on the trade block, but his age, injury concerns, and his $20 million cap hit in 2025 may make teams cautious of surrendering draft capital, meaning there’s a possibility he could be outright released. Despite all the concerns, Kupp’s veteran experience and ability in the slot make him a viable option for Denver.
Chris Godwin | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Godwin is also a technician and a slot receiver, which the Broncos desperately need. However, Godwin is three years younger than Kupp and will become a free agent when the new league year starts in March.
Godwin is an explosive receiver who rankled second in receiving yards (576), third in receiving touchdowns (five), and first in receiving first downs (33) through the first seven weeks of the 2025 season before he suffered a dislocated ankle that ended his promising campaign.
Coming off a severe ankle injury is worrisome, but Godwin is easily the best option for the Broncos in free agency. He'd add to any receiving corps that desperately needs a reliable pass-catcher who easily creates separation and is still relatively young (turning 29).
Allen Lazard | New York Jets
It’s no secret that Sean Payton and the Broncos are fans of Lazard. Denver's efforts to sign him in free agency in 2023 and trade for him in 2024, giving up Jerry Jeudy in the purported proposal, demonstrate this.
Lazard ended up with the Jets, who gave him a four-year, $44 million deal, but he’ll likely be a cap causality. He's a big-bodied receiver who's a big plus in the run game.
The Broncos tried to use Lil'Jordan Humphrey in a similar role to some underwhelming results, but Lazard would fit in perfectly. The biggest concern is Lazard's nine drops on 54 targets, the second-worst in the league. Despite that, he remains an intriguing option for Denver should he be released.
