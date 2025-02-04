Rams Seeking to Trade WR Cooper Kupp; Broncos Named 'Fit'
The Denver Broncos were named a potential landing spot for soon-to-be-former Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who announced on social media Monday that Los Angeles is "seeking a trade immediately."
"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," Kupp posted on his X account.
"Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember. I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us.
"2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys..
"But coming for it all."
Among the best possession wideouts in NFL history, Kupp has compiled over 600 catches for more than 7,700 yards and 57 touchdowns across eight seasons, a majority of which were marred by injury.
His break into superstardom came amid the Rams' championship 2021 campaign when he took home football's prestigious Triple Crown — leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving TDs (16) — en route to Super Bowl LVI MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, All-Pro, and Pro Bowl honors.
The upside for any interested suitor is that Kupp can still produce at a high level, preferably in a complementary role. His experience and accomplishments will be attractive to a needy organization, and the Rams should have a healthy market for his services.
The downside is that Kupp turns 32 in June, has played only two full NFL seasons, and carries monstrous salary-cap hits for 2025 ($29.78 million) and 2026 ($27.33 million).
Regardless, the Broncos — who check the boxes as a team looking to build around sophomore quarterback Bo Nix — are considered a top "trade fit" for Kupp, according to The Sporting News.
"The Nix era got off to a great start, and now the Broncos have more roster flexibility," TSN's Teddy Ricketson wrote Monday. "There's a lot to like alongside Nix, with Courtland Sutton as his main target. It would help the quarterback take a step forward if the Broncos were to add Kupp. The veteran would help Nix and Sutton develop, along with young wide receivers Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele. Denver needs to do something to try to shrink the gap separating the team from Kansas City, and this move accomplishes that."
