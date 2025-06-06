Broncos Veteran: Rookie DE Sai'vion Jones 'Will be Special'
As the third round neared its end in the 2025 NFL draft, it seemed that the Denver Broncos' Day 2 efforts were in the books. The Broncos had traded back twice in Round 2 before selecting UCF running back RJ Harvey, and had taken Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant at No. 74 overall in Round 3.
Then, out of the blue, the Broncos orchestrated a trade-up with the Philadelphia Eagles, relinquishing picks No. 111, 130, and 191 for pick No. 101 and a fourth-rounder. That player at 101? LSU defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones.
The Broncos didn't want to risk missing out on the productive Tiger and now Jones is in the fold. With two voluntary minicamps in the books, it would seem that the rookie has already impressed his veteran teammates.
On Thursday, Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones shared his belief that Sai'vion will be an impact player in the not-too-distant future.
“He will be special one day. He’s young right now," D.J. said of Sai'vion. "He’s eager to learn, but he will be very special one day.”
Typically a man of few words at podium, D.J. explained why he believes Sai'vion could be so special.
“He has length, he loves to learn," D.J. said, "and he played in the SEC (Laughs).”
D.J. also played in the SEC at Ole Miss, although he went undrafted in 2017. Sai'vion not only played in the SEC, but he also had a productive four-year career at LSU. With 51 games under his belt, he totaled 99 tackles and 18 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
The Broncos are obviously excited about their third-round defensive end, but as a rookie, Jones will start out playing behind some heavy hitters, including All-Pro Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers. That veteran interior D-line duo combined for 15.5 sacks, helping to keep constant pressure on quarterbacks from the inside.
At 6-foot-5 and 289 pounds, Jones may seem smallish for the interior of a 3-4 defense, but keep in mind, Allen is on the books at 285 pounds, while Franklin-Myers tips the scales at 288. The Broncos like their hand-in-the-dirt D-ends to be as athletic as they are powerful, able to hold up against the run and get after the quarterback in equal measure.
Both Allen and Franklin-Myers enter a contract year, and the Broncos might not be able to pay both of them. Jones will see the field in the Broncos' D-line rotation as a rookie, but his big opportunity might not come until Year 2.
That is, unless the Broncos opt to trade Franklin-Myers before the season, as some media folks around the NFL have proposed. In the wake of the defensive clinic the Eagles put on vs. the Kansas City Chiefs back in February's Super Bowl, the Broncos are more likely to hold onto Franklin-Myers and cross his contract bridge in 2026.
Allen, the All-Pro, is the priority. And the Broncos have more mouths to feed beyond the D-line, with players like wide receiver Courtland Sutton and All-Pro rush linebacker Nik Bonitto also entering a contract year.
Jones may have to wait his turn, but he's already been marked for greatness by his veteran trenchmate, so Broncos Country has much to look forward to.
