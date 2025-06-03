NFL Analyst: Broncos Should Consider Trading DE Franklin-Myers
Rather than rewarding him with the extension he desires, Bleacher Report has urged the Denver Broncos to consider trading starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
In a piece published Monday, NFL analyst Gary Davenport cited Franklin-Myers' contract status and the arrival of rookie defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones as factors that make the 28-year-old "a candidate to be shopped this summer."
"Franklin-Myers is coming off the best campaign of his career and entering a contract year," Davenport wrote. "Given all the cheddar Denver has invested defensively this year (and the money still to be spent), extending Franklin-Myers could be tricky—and in the opinion of PFF’s Bradley Locker, that makes him a candidate to be shopped this summer.
"With a potential replacement for Franklin-Myers already on the roster in third-round rookie Sai'vion Jones and plenty of demand for quality defensive linemen, shopping Franklin-Myers before he potentially walks in 2026 makes some sense."
Acquired from the Jets before the 2024 Draft, Franklin-Myers graded out as Denver's top pass-rushing interior lineman last season, per Pro Football Focus, en route to notching career-highs in solo tackles (18), tackles-for-loss (8), quarterback hits (18), and sacks (7.0) across 533 snaps.
Franklin-Myers is entering the final year of the $15 million deal agreed to upon arriving in the Mile High City — due to collect $7.39 million in base salary and count $10 million against the club's salary cap, according to Over The Cap.
Franklin-Myers recently opted to skip Denver's voluntary Organized Team Activities, though his agent insisted there are "no contract issues" and that his client would report for next week's mandatory minicamp. Broncos head coach Sean Payton similarly downplayed the situation.
“They’ve been all good. All good," Payton said of his conversations with Franklin-Myers. “This is all voluntary. He’s had a good offseason.”
While Franklin-Myers doesn't appear first in line for a new deal — that honor likely belongs to defensive end Zach Allen, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, or wide receiver Courtland Sutton — the Broncos also seem unwilling to part with an integral component of their league-leading defense for mere pennies on the dollar.
No matter how highly the front office values draft capital, they've prioritized winning in what is now a championship window. It's more realistic that the Broncos hang on to Franklin-Myers and Allen for the upcoming campaign, while grooming Jones to succeed either of the entrenched veterans in 2026.
"We had a good front line, then we had depth. Really that’s the trick on defense. Having a wave in the defensive line," general manager George Paton said in January.