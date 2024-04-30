4 Broncos Vets Put on Notice After 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos' draft class, including the college free-agent signings, is a treasure trove of potential. These players, brimming with talent and promise, could make a significant impact in their first year.
Bo Nix is poised to be the undisputed starter for Week 1, regardless of any competition claims. While the rest of Denver’s picks might not start immediately, they present significant challenges to certain veterans or even entire position groups.
Which players or position groups are most at risk after the infusion of this rookie talent? Let’s delve into this intriguing topic.
Javonte Williams | RB
In 2023, Denver’s running back room faced significant challenges. Javonte Williams was recovering from a severe knee injury. Samaje Perine, though a top receiver, was not performing as expected at the running back position. Jaleel McLaughlin didn't get many opportunities despite making a few explosive plays.
Recognizing the need for improvement, the Broncos turned to the draft and selected Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé, a powerful addition to the team. His bruiser mentality as a runner is much like Javonte's, but unlike him, Estimé has much better vision and two fully functional knees.
There is an overlap in their styles, and with the major injury and being in a contract year, it’s hard to see a world in which Williams is a Bronco after 2024. Perine may not even see Week 1 because his production can easily be replaced, and Jaleel, while talented, is an easy tell because he got the ball every time he was on the field.
UDFA running back Blake Watson from Memphis is a name to keep an eye on to steal a roster spot in training camp.
Baron Browning & Jonathon Cooper | OLB
The Broncos' edge rotation of Browning, Cooper, and Nik Bonitto was solid last season but not extraordinary. Denver seemed to agree and, with their lone Day 2 pick, selected Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss, who has a high motor and relentless nature when chasing the quarterback.
This selection reinforced that George Paton isn’t concerned about run defense from his edge rushers, as Elliss and the rest of the Broncos outside linebackers are solid-to-bad at stuffing the run. The edge room is full of similar prototypes, meaning one or more players could be moved on from post-2024.
Browning and Cooper are both in contract years, and Denver may only want to re-sign one of them or even let both walk. Selecting Elliss gives the Broncos flexibility if they feel they can move on from another linebacker, if it's through trading them away or not extending them past 2024.
Damarri Mathis | CB
After a hot rookie campaign, Mathis had a rough go of it in 2023. After being replaced by free agent Fabian Moreau, Mathis didn’t see many reps on defense. Moreau wasn’t retained, but Mathis has a tough road to seeing the field, let alone as a starter.
The Broncos have Riley Moss, whom they traded up to get in last year's draft, Levi Wallace, who’s a veteran corner with good ball production, and they drafted Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine in the fifth round. Abrams-Draine is a smaller corner but is a very willing tackler, has the versatility to play outside and in the slot, and had good production in his four-year college career with seven interceptions and a forced fumble.
Mathis will have to move heaven and earth to stay in Denver past 2024, and his roster spot isn’t even secure for Week 1.
