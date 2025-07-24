NFL.com Names Two Broncos Vets Facing Potential Loss of Starting Job
Jahdae Barron's sheer versatility was a major reason why the Denver Broncos shook things up and took the Texas cornerback at No. 20 overall in April's NFL draft. During rookie minicamp, head coach Sean Payton ruled out using Barron at safety.
Regardless of Denver's designs for Barron, the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner's ability to line up all over the defensive backfield made the Broncos covet the impressive skill set he brings to the table. NFL.com's Eric Edholm is certainly smitten by Barron's Swiss-Army elements.
Edholm predicted that Barron will immediately put pressure on cornerback incumbents Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian, calling into question whether either will be able to even hold down any playing time on the first-team defense.
"This might be less a case of a player losing a job as it is of another one taking it. When the Broncos drafted Jahdae Barron at No. 20 overall, bolstering their already-excellent defense, it became a game of musical chairs," Edholm wrote. "There’s a chance Barron won’t start immediately, but the wait likely won’t be too long."
During the first day of Broncos training camp activities, reports emerged that Barron had already been lined up in a variety of different spots, which seemed to impress the All-Pro Patrick Surtain II, knowing defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's playbook.
"He's very smart, savvy, and he understands the game pretty well," Surtain said of Barron. "Coaches put him around different positions. I think that's harder to learn coming in as a rookie, especially with V.J.'s playbook, but it feels like he's handling it pretty well. It seems like he's up to schedule on things, so I'm excited to see what he brings to the table this year."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Barron's early usage speaks to how much pressure Moss and McMillian will be put under as training camp progresses. Iron does sharpen iron, which means that, no matter how the competition shakes out, it'll redound to Denver's great benefit.
"Barron is a position-versatile defensive back, capable of playing inside or outside. He can also play safety if Denver needs it, but it appears the team wants to try him at corner first," Edholm wrote. "That means that either Moss (outside) or McMillian (inside) might see a snap reduction."
You can never have enough depth at cornerback, so the trio of Barron, Moss, and McMillian will still get their chances to shine. We would be remiss to forget how Moss performed superbly before rushing back to the starting lineup too early after an injury late last season. He was badly exposed against the wide receiver-heavy Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
For his part, McMillian has been a real find for this secondary, especially given how he went undrafted coming out of East Carolina in 2023. McMillian's inherent value as a key rotational player will still be extremely valuable, particularly in a division where Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Geno Smith each lurk twice per year.
"Moss had some really nice moments in 2024 after a washed-out rookie season. But he also had some struggles, including in a crucial late-season loss at Cincinnati," Edholm wrote. "McMillian has been a terrific find -- having originally entered the league as an undrafted free-agent signee -- and has enjoyed his share of highs, but the pressure has mounted."
Moss and McMillian are experienced enough to know they must continue to perform well during training camp, and the presence of Barron will push them to be on point during each and every practice session. That competitive fire also adds different attacking options to Denver's secondary, a talented unit that already boasts the imperious Surtain as its unparalleled centerpiece.
"If Barron is anything close to what the Broncos hope, one of last year’s starting DBs might find himself on the bench -- and it won’t be 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II," Edholm wrote.
Recommended Articles
The arrival of Barron was originally framed by many analysts as being a luxury purchase by Payton, but in the super-loaded talent pool of the NFL, can the rich really get richer? We'll find out soon enough.