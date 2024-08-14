3 Broncos Vets On Notice After Preseason Game 1
The Denver Broncos' preseason opener gave rookies and younger players limited to practice squads last year the opportunity to show what they could do. But just as importantly, it was an opportunity for experienced players to show they deserve to stay on the roster.
A few Broncos veterans, though, could be on notice. Some veterans could be cut when the Broncos trim their roster down to 53 players.
But whose ice is a little bit thinner coming out of preseason Game 1? Here are three veterans who will need to step up in the next couple of games, or they could find themselves among those who are released after the preseason is over.
Samaje Perine | RB
No veteran on the roster is under more pressure to perform better than Perine. In his limited action against the Indianapolis Colts, he had a costly bobble that led to an interception, which ended a potential scoring drive.
Additionally, mutliple younger players played well overall. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin have a lock on the top two running back spots, while Audric Estime played well overall, aside from a lost fumble.
And then there was Tyler Badie, who had a good outing. Should the Broncos keep four running backs (not counting fullback Michael Burton), Badie likely has the lead over Perine for that fourth spot.
Perine is due $3 million this season, the most money for any running back on the roster. To justify that expense, he must play better in the next two preseason games.
D.J. Jones | IDL
While the Broncos kept Jones throughout the offseason despite not playing as well in 2023, and he did in 2022, he didn't impress in the preseason opener.
It was one thing for the Broncos to keep Jones when they were lacking experience on the defensive line. However, the Broncos have since added Malcolm Roach and John Franklin-Myers.
Roach had a good outing against the Colts, to the point it may make more sense to let him start alongside Franklin-Myers and Zach Allen. There was also some improvement shown from younger players, who would be cheaper options for depth.
While it's not yet a given that Jones will be cut, that could change if Franklin-Myers and Eyioma Uwazurike play well once they see preseason action, along with more improvement from other young players. At $10M for the season, it may not be worth keeping Jones if other players show they are up to the task.
Damarri Mathis | CB
I had hopes for Mathis after he showed promise as a rookie in 2022, but he failed to take the next step in 2023 and was ultimately benched. He entered this season needing to prove himself.
With Levi Wallace out with an injury, Mathis got his chance in the preseason opener but failed to capitalize. Meanwhile, Riley Moss played well and now has the inside track on the No. 2 cornerback job.
Other young players stepped up against the Colts, with Kris Abrams-Draine having a good outing overall, plus Reese Taylor and Tanner McCallister each doing better than Mathis. The Broncos also have Tremon Smith, who excels at special teams.
Mathis has the next two games to show he's worth keeping for depth or that he can handle a special teams role. If he fails to do so, the Broncos aren't going to keep him around.
