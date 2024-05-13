Broncos Waive WR Lincoln Victor, P Nik Constantinou
The Denver Broncos made a pair of corresponding roster moves after signing wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and cornerback Quinton Newsome.
The team announced Monday it has waived rookie receiver Lincoln Victor and punter Nik Constantinou — both of whom recently joined Denver as college free agents — from the 90-player offseason squad.
Victor went undrafted out of Washington State where he caught 137 passes for 1,401 yards and seven touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound wideout, despite his early departure from the Mile High City, profiles as a slot man at the next level.
"Undersized slot target whose chances for success will rest squarely on where he goes to compete for a job," reads his NFL.com scouting profile. "Victor drops too many throws, won’t win enough contested catches and benefitted from quick-game catches that helped pad his stats. However, he’s effective using foot quickness and route leverage to uncover on possession catches and is a pain for defenses to deal with once the ball is in his hands. There is talent to work with for teams looking to develop a possession slot receiver."
A five-year Texas A&M product, Constantinou punted 191 times for Aggies — 77 of which were downed inside the 20-yard line — and averaged 42.8 yards per boot. He earned AP All-SEC first-team honors in 2021, Coaches' All-SEC second-team honors in 2022, and was named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy in 2023.
With Constantinou's departure, veteran incumbent Riley Dixon remains the lone punter on Denver's roster.
