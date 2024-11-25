Broncos Waive TE Greg Dulcich
The Denver Broncos said goodbye to a former offensive starter on Monday. Per the NFL transaction wire, the Broncos have waived tight end Greg Dulcich.
The club confirmed the transaction on its official X account.
A 2022 third-round draft pick, the star-crossed Dulcich appeared in just 16 regular-season games (10 starts) for Denver, compiling 464 receiving yards across 41 receptions. He tallied more trips to injured reserve (3) than touchdowns (2) during his time in the Mile High City.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Dulcich briefly returned this season but quickly fell out of favor due to costly drops and, when applicable, blown blocks. Since Week 5, the UCLA product has been replaced by the troika of Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins.
The Broncos save $1.183 million in salary cap space while leaving behind $251,207 in dead money by moving on from Dulcich, who will be free to sign elsewhere assuming he clears waivers Tuesday.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!