Report: Broncos Want Bo Nix to 'Come Out Firing' to Open the 2025 Season
Sean Payton has done much in two short years to turn the Denver Broncos around. However, the fly in the ointment of Payton's impressive accomplishments thus far has been the Broncos' inability to start fast early in the season.
The 2023 Broncos started 0-3 under Payton, while last year's squad with a rookie Bo Nix under center went 0-2. Staring down the barrel of a possible 0-4 start in 2024, Payton was faced with the prospect of taking the winless Broncos on a two-game East-Coast road trip in Weeks 3 and 4.
Fortunately, Payton was able to stabilize the situation, as the Broncos won those two games, despite the team's lackluster record of playing early-start East Coast road games. The Broncos balanced the scales at 2-2, giving Nix and company a solid foundation to build what became a 10-win playoff season.
Imagine what the Broncos' fortunes would have looked like had they not suffered from a slow start. That's the idea this time around, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday's SportsCenter that the Broncos want Nix to "come out firing" to open the 2025 campaign.
"So, the Broncos have really urged Bo Nix and the offense get off to a stronger start. Last two years, slow starts coming out of the gate have plagued the offense a little bit. They want to make sure they're primed and ready for the playoffs in December, not scrambling to get in," Fowler said. "Last year, they faced a ton of tough defenses early on. So, they want Nix to come out firing early in the season. But they feel like this offseason he showed more of his personality. He's somewhat of a semi-serious guy, especially coming into the league he wanted the job and to be the guy. Now, he's more personable around the quarterback room. He looks like a quarterback going into Year 2 that is fully confident, knows exactly what he's doing."
The early returns on Nix's second year have been more than encouraging. Compared to his rookie year, he looked much sharper during Denver's offseason workouts, and more comfortable, which only bolsters his already established cool, calm, and collected demeanor.
Nix's comfortability isn't just in his understanding of the offense, the nomenclature, or reading defenses; it's also been reflected in his leadership approach. He's no longer the unproven rookie first-rounder competing to win the starting job and the belief of his teammates.
Nix earned that job last summer, as well as the respect and buy-in from his teammates. And the proof was in the pudding, as he would go on to produce a record-setting rookie season, setting new franchise marks across the board and earning a place in NFL history.
With a burgeoning franchise quarterback in tow, the Broncos built the nest around Nix this offseason, bolstering the defense with multiple free-agent and draft additions, and boosting the offense by signing a Pro Bowl tight end and drafting a No. 1 running back in RJ Harvey.
The Broncos aren't done spending either; to keep this playoff roster intact, more salary-cap dollars will likely go toward extending key starters like defensive All-Pros Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto, as well as Nix's No. 1 target Courtland Sutton.
The Broncos have Nix on a cost-controlled contract for the next four years, so the objective is to make hay while the sun is shining. A big part of accomplishing that is avoiding the slow starts that have set the Broncos back in each of the past two seasons.
Opening the season at home vs. the Tennessee Titans, followed by a road trip to take on the Indianapolis Colts, the Broncos have a great opportunity to start the 2025 campaign 2-0. This year's schedule isn't as forgiving as last season's was, but this is an even better roster now with a young, ascending quarterback out to prove that the murmurings of a "sophomore slump" are utterly unfounded.
On top of that, Nix will be shepherded by a head coach in Payton, who is reportedly "highly motivated" to turn Nix into a bona fide NFL "star." Broncos Country can't wait to see how it plays out.
