Bo Nix On the Brink of Incredible Historical Milestone

The Denver Broncos have won 10 games in a row. This team hasn't lost a home game since Week 6 last year.

And yet, the oddsmakers set the Broncos up as home underdogs to the 9-3-1 Green Bay Packers . That gives Sean Payton all sorts of bulletin-board material to draw on this week.

People said the Broncos' Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs was a litmus test. The Broncos defeated them. Still, not everyone is convinced that Denver is for real.

So, once again, the Broncos are being asked to prove it vs. a playoff-caliber opponent. But that's not why the Broncos lace 'em up each week.

They're not seeking anyone's approval. The Broncos are chasing a Lombardi Trophy. This team has its priorities in line.

As the Broncos chase their collective goal, several individuals are approaching career milestones or are on the brink of records in Week 15. Let's take a look at what's on the table for these individuals, with one quick team mark within striking distance.

A special nod and shout-out to the Broncos' excellent PR department for providing these milestones and historical records to Denver Broncos On SI.

The Winning Streak

The Broncos need a win on Sunday to win 11 consecutive games in a single season for the first time since 2012 (11 games). If they win, it'll make 12 straight home victories for the first time since 2012-13 (13 games)

By the way, the Broncos are 7-7-1 all time vs. the Packers, but they're 7-1 at home. Here's to becoming 8-1 and tipping the scales in the all-time series Denver's way.



Bo Nix Needs One Touchdown

This is a record Nix has been chasing for weeks, but the passing touchdowns have slowed down since Week 11 (he only has one since Week 10). Nix needs one passing touchdown to become the fifth player in franchise history to reach 20 passing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

When that 20th touchdown pass comes, Nix will join legends like John Elway and Peyton Manning on that elite list of Broncos quarterbacks to hit double-digit passing scores in back-to-back seasons. That's pretty exclusive territory for a second-year quarterback.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

RJ Harvey Needs One More TD

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Harvey needs one touchdown to tie running back Phillip Lindsay for the third-most touchdowns by a rookie running back in team history. Harvey has nine total scores on the season.

If Harvey hits pay dirt vs. the Packers, it'll be poetic, as the Broncos will be recognizing Lindsay during the game. Here's to double-digit touchdowns for the Broncos' rookie second-rounder.

Courtland Sutton Aiming for Three More Scores

Sutton needs three receiving touchdowns to become the third player in team history to record eight touchdown catches in three straight seasons. The Broncos have four more games to get him there.

Sutton is also just 227 yards away from his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season. To hit the mark, Nix will need to ensure Sutton averages 57 yards in each of the remaining games.

Nik Bonitto Poised to Join Simon Fletcher

Bonitto needs one sack to become the second player in team history to reach 13.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons, joining defensive end Simon Fletcher (1991-93). It's kind of crazy to think that not even Von Miller managed that feat, although he had a five-year streak of double-digit sacks.

That helps illustrate just how special Bonitto has been over the past two seasons.

Jonathon Cooper a Half-Sack Away From History

Cooper needs 0.5 sacks to become the fourth player selected in the seventh round or later to record at least eight sacks in three straight seasons. He's been stuck at 7.5 sacks since Week 10. Time to tip the scales.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage