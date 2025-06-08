Bo Nix's Rookie Contract: Examining Broncos' WR Cash Commitments
We've already examined the cash and cap commitments to the Denver Broncos' offensive line. That's clearly the area the Broncos believe is best to commit resources when it comes to ensuring Bo Nix has the best chance to continue his development.
When it comes to the Broncos' cash commitments to the skill positions, what does that look like? We can start by looking at the wide receiver room.
The Broncos don't have a lot of experience among their wide receivers, and it shows in the cash and cap commitments they have made to the position.
Courtland Sutton
- 2025 cap hit: $20.2M
- 2025 cash commitment: $14M
Sutton enters the final year of his contract and isn't paid a lot, relative to other wide receivers of similar ability. The question to ask is whether he should be extended.
An extension, if signed before the start of the 2025 season, would increase the Broncos' cash commitments to him. It would also mean more cash committed to him in the future.
The Broncos could structure an extension so that they have a way out when it's time to extend Nix. The only question is whether the Broncos believe it's worth giving Sutton an extension at this point in his career.
Marvin Mims Jr.
- 2025 cap hit: $1.66M
- 2025 cash commitment: $1.3M
As a former second-round pick, Mims is in the third year of his draft pick contract but will be eligible for an extension next year. The Broncos aren't committing much to him now, but their commitment will increase next season, one way or another.
First of all, Mims is likely to earn proven performance escalators based on playing time. That will increase his current 2025 salary of about $1.6M. Currently, his salary is projected to hit the amount of the second-round restricted free-agent tender, which Over The Cap estimates to be about $5.7M.
Second, Mims is eligible for an extension next year. While Mims likely won't be paid at the top of the wide receiver market, he could see a significant increase if extended, and his two Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections as a returner are part of that arithmetic.
And when it comes to Sutton, the Broncos may have to make decisions between extending him and extending Mims. Though neither is going to re-set the receiver market, the combined money they would likely get would be a significant sum.
Trent Sherfield
- 2025 cap hit: $2.4M.
- 2025 cash commitment: $3.25M.
Sherfield was signed primarily for his special teams play, but he is a good blocker and will likely take that role in the offense.
The Broncs have not committed a lot of money to Sherfield this season and can release him next season if necessary. If he stays through 2026, it's not imperative the Broncos extend him and the hope should be that another receiver develops who can fill the roles Sherfield is expected to take this season.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Other Receivers
The rest of the receivers on the roster aren't due a lot of money this season and won't be eligible for extensions for a few years. Here are the three most notable examples:
- Pat Bryant: $2.2M cash commitment, $1.2M cap hit.
- Troy Franklin: $975K cash commitment, $1.2M cap hit.
- DeVaughn Vele: $960K cash commitment, $986K cap hit.
Bryant was the Broncos' 2025 third-round pick and got a signing bonus, while Franklin and Vele were drafted in 2024 and their signing bonuses have been paid out. The three represent the receivers who the Broncos would hope become important contributors in the near future.
Counting Mims, the fact that the Broncos have four young receivers on draft pick contracts might indicate they may not be prepared to extend Sutton, unless they believe he's too important to the offense to allow to leave after the 2025 season.
What it All Means
Take the six receivers mentioned, and the Broncos are committing about $22.7M in cash and about $27.6M in cap space. That's not a lot of resources committed to the position in today's NFL.
What happens in the future depends on whether the Broncos want to extend Sutton. If the team does that, then it has to decide about an extension for Mims next season. Extensions for both players by 2026 would mean more money committed to the position.
If the Broncos opt to let Sutton depart, they could still extend Mims but it would mean less cash committed to receivers in 2026, unless the Broncos add another veteran.
The main question for the Broncos to ask themselves for the immediate future is whether it makes sense to keep both Sutton and Mims around. Other decisions will come around the time Nix is eligible for an extension.
Of course, what's important is the contributions the Broncos get from the receivers. Sutton played well last season, and Mims contributed more than he did the year before. Time will tell whether Vele and Franklin improve and how much Bryant will contribute this season.
Recommended Articles
And if the Broncos get a lot of production from their receiver group in 2025, they could have a unit that ranks among the best in the NFL in terms of contract value.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!