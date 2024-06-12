Report: Broncos Work Out Former Gators QB Feleipe Franks
The Denver Broncos reportedly hosted seven NFL free agents for tryouts Tuesday, the first of its three-day mandatory minicamp.
Per beat writer Parker Gabriel, the Broncos worked out tight ends Feleipe Franks and Hunter Kampmoyer, wide receiver Ra’shaun Henry, defensive lineman Blaine Hoover, linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk, outside linebacker Andre Smith, and defensive back Kyler McMichael.
The "biggest" name of the bunch, Franks (6-6, 234) played quarterback collegiately at Florida and Arkansas, throwing for a combined 6,610 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 21 touchdowns across 32 career games; a cumulative 143.1 passer rating. He went unselected in the 2021 Draft.
"Franks isn't missing the traits, arm talent or ability, but he needs to become a more decisive, rhythmic passer who can take advantage of what the coverage is giving him," reads his NFL.com scouting profile. "His tendency to stare down targets allows safeties to become way too involved against him. He operates with solid mechanics, though. He has pro-caliber arm strength and buttery touch on his deep throws. Franks is also a mobile quarterback who can get outside the pocket and extend the play or rollout to either direction and throw strikes. His Arkansas tape might be good enough to earn him a shot as a Day 3 selection and potential NFL backup."
As a rookie, Franks latched on and made his professional debut with the Atlanta Falcons. The following year, he began transitioning to tight end — a "hybrid player" role. The Falcons waived/injured Franks in August 2023.
The poorest man's version of Saints swiss-army knife Taysom Hill, Franks could inject a dose of athleticism into an otherwise nondescript Broncos TE room featuring Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, and Lucas Krull.
If signed, of course.
