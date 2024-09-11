Broncos Work Out Former Jets WR Denzel Mims
The Denver Broncos on Tuesday hosted former New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims on a free-agent visit, according to the NFL transaction wire.
The team also worked out WRs Kaden Davis, Leon Johnson, and Lance McCutcheon.
A 2020 second-round draft pick, Mims — unrelated to Broncos WR Marvin Mims — made 30 appearances (15 starts) for the Jets, totaling 676 scoreless yards across 42 career receptions. He spent the 2023 campaign on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad and this past summer on the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason roster.
Mims, who turns 27 next month, was a standout collegian at Baylor, compiling over 2,900 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound wideout earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019.
"Mims is a long-striding outside target with excellent height, weight and speed and an insane catch-radius," reads his NFL.com scouting profile. "He's a touchdown threat anytime he's near the red zone, with the focus and body control to finesse and finish catches above the rim. He struggles to release and separate from physical press corners, and he doesn't consistently compete and outwork opponents for positioning on contested catches. If the route work and intensity catch up with his natural athletic ability, he could become a dangerous "Z" receiver in a vertical offense, but the floor might be lower than some teams are comfortable with."
The tryouts come on the heels of Denver's season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, during which Broncos receivers committed multiple drops and failed to gain separation for rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The club finished with only 132 air yards despite attempting 42 passes amid its 26-20 defeat.
"At one point in the game, I came to the bench and talked to the receivers and said look, 'Let's go,' you know? I don't know how many drops we had, but, 'Man, let's help this guy,'" head coach Sean Payton said Sunday.
