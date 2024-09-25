Report: Broncos Work Out Veteran ILB Kwon Alexander
The Denver Broncos spent their off day Tuesday visiting with a veteran defender, hosting inside linebacker Kwon Alexander on a free-agent workout, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
Alexander, 30, is in his tenth NFL season — and looking for his sixth team — after spending 2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers for whom he compiled 41 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, an interception, and a forced fumble over nine games. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon last November.
Originally a fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers, Alexander has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, the (then-Sean Payton) New Orleans Saints, and the New York Jets. The 6-foot-1, 227-pound 'backer led the NFL in solo tackles (108) in 2016 and made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.
Across 88 career starts, he's logged 445 solo tackles, 54 TFLs, 31 QB hits, 13.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, nine INTs, five fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown.
The Broncos are carrying four inside linebackers on their active roster including leading tackler Alex Singleton and offseason addition Cody Barton. The duo has combined for 44 stops through three weeks of 2024 play.
Undrafted rookie ILB Levelle Bailey remains on the practice squad.
