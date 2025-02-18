McCaffrey: Broncos' WR Corps Deserves More Credit Than it Gets
Sean Payton surprised Denver Broncos fans a couple of weeks ago when he defended the quality of the team's wide receiver corps. Payton pushed back on the offseason tropes centered around the Broncos' purported desperation for wide receiver upgrades in a conversation with Kay Adams of the Up & Adams Show.
"We're stronger [at receiver] than some would think," Payton told Adams.
Over the weekend, The Denver Gazette's Woody Paige further emphasized the Broncos' confidence in their wide receiver corps, writing that the position isn't among the team's offseason "priorities." But from the outside looking in, the Broncos could use some reinforcements at wide receiver, especially with Lil'Jordan Humphrey hitting free agency.
Enter Broncos legend Ed McCaffrey, who won two Super Bowls in Denver and played the wide receiver position for a decade-plus in the NFL back in the '90s and early '00s. In a recent conversation with fellow Broncos legend Steve Atwater on the team website, McCaffrey laid out why the team should add an outside receiver this offseason.
"I think they have a really solid receivers room. They potentially could add one more guy on the outside," McCaffrey told Atwater. "I think that's a real possibility, to give Bo Nix one more weapon. I also think they could look to—they're always looking to upgrade every position group—but look for a tight end and a running back to add to the mix as well."
We know that the Broncos are geared up to build the nest around their young quarterback. In that same conversation with Adams, Payton revealed his pursuit of a "joker" weapon, which he defined as a pass-catching running back or tight end to help exploit the middle of the field.
It stands to reason that in the team's pursuit of weapons for Nix's growing arsenal, another wideout would be added this offseason. Whether that comes through the free-agent pool — like Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin — or the NFL draft ranks (or both) remains to be seen.
As a former NFL receiver, McCaffrey echoed Payton's confidence in a Broncos receiver room that could be getting short shrift from the media and some sections of the fanbase.
"I thought they did a really good job... A couple of guys were banged up and missed some games. You've got a solid receiver in Courtland Sutton. I thought Marvin Mims Jr. really came through at the end of the year, made some big plays. He was a Pro Bowl special teams guy, right?" McCaffrey said. "He's got good speed and the ability to make big plays in the passing game. Right on down the line; I thought the group, as a whole, was better than what maybe they got credit for."
Indeed, Sutton provided reliability to a rookie quarterback, and it paid dividends. Sutton eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the second time as a pro.
Entering a contract year, Sutton could be primed for another squabble over his contract this offseason. But at least the Broncos' No. 1 receiver is in the fold and under contract.
It took him a little while to get going, but Mims became a bonafide playmaker on offense down the stretch, ending the season with back-to-back two-touchdown games as a receiver. Payton also used Mims creatively as a running back and gadget weapon, starting around Week 10 in Kansas City.
With Payton classifying Mims as "elite with the ball in his hands," it's safe to assume the Broncos have an offensive role carved out for the All-Pro special teams returner in 2025.
2024 fourth-rounder Troy Franklin and seventh-rounder Devaughn Vele also had impressive showings at times. Vele became an early contributor, starting seven games on the boundary opposite Sutton.
Vele displayed excellent hands, and used his 6-foot-4 frame to move the chains 26 times for Nix. He finished with 41 receptions for 475 yards and three touchdowns.
Franklin was a slower burn, despite being Nix's No. 1 target at Oregon. However, Franklin's speed and playmaking ability eventually came to the fore, and he finished his rookie season with 28 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs, joining Nix as the only rookie-to-rookie tandem to throw for and catch a score in NFL playoff history.
More than anything, the Broncos need upgrades at tight end and running back. Both would help elevate Nix and the offense, and create more opportunities for Denver's underrated receiving corps.
"I also think they could look to—they're always looking to upgrade every position group—but look for a tight end and a running back to add to the mix as well," McCaffrey said. "That's the nature of playing pro sports. Every team I ever played for, including the Denver Broncos, drafted wide receivers in the first round. The Broncos drafted two of them. And so the way that you make the team and play and contribute and win championships is by continually bringing in talent to compete for those jobs. And guess what? It's hard but it's fair. You want to be the guy, be the guy. Be the best player on the field at your position. But it's that competition, and bringing in great talent at every position, that allows a team to win championships."
The Broncos have the resources to go shopping this year. With $34.7 million in salary-cap space and a full complement of draft picks, look for Denver to add multiple arrows to Nix's quiver.
