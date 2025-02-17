PFF Lays Out 'Perfect' FA Signing, Draft Pick for Broncos
The Denver Broncos are chugging into the new NFL league year with nearly $40 million in salary-cap space, a full complement of 2025 draft picks, and a laser focus on improving the offensive side of the ball.
To that extent, Pro Football Focus has laid out what would be considered a "dream offseason" for the Broncos which includes signing wide receiver Chris Godwin in free agency and using their first-round pick on tight end Tyler Warren — two potentially "perfect" additions.
"Finding Bo Nix more weapons will be the prime directive of the Broncos' front office this offseason," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote Monday. "As highlighted in PFF’s 'best landing spots' series, Godwin was on track for his best season since his breakout 2019 campaign, earning the third-highest receiving grade at the position through Week 7 before dislocating his ankle. Adding a savvy veteran target in the slot would do wonders for Denver’s passing output in 2025.
"It’s also no secret that the Broncos will be in the market for a playmaking tight end, as head coach Sean Payton’s scheme is known for highlighting them when he feels he has a difference-maker at the position. Tyler Warren is the cream of the 2025 tight end prospect crop, and while he could very well be selected long before the 20th pick, this would be a match Denver can’t pass up if he falls."
The best receiver (behind Cincinnati's Tee Higgins) scheduled to hit the open market, Godwin has accumulated 579 catches for 7,266 yards and 39 touchdowns across eight seasons in Tampa Bay, establishing himself as a premier possession threat and an elite run-blocker along the perimeter.
Godwin, who turns 29 later this month, suffered an ankle dislocation last October and continues to mend the injury. ESPN reported Monday that there's "no chance" the Buccaneers will place the franchise tag on the former Pro Bowler, as was the case in 2021-22.
Spotrac projects Godwin landing a three-year, $66.7 million commitment from an interested suitor, with the Broncos perhaps among them.
Warren is widely considered the TE1 in this year's draft class following a decorated career with Penn State where he made 153 grabs for 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns. The 6-foot-6, 261-pound player has drawn pro comparisons to Dallas Clark, Jeremy Shockey, and T.J. Hockenson.
The consensus is that Warren will be long gone when Denver's on the clock at 20th overall; one recent mock predicted he would go as high as No. 7 to the New York Jets.
The Broncos have also been heavily linked to Michigan TE Colston Loveland, a more realistic option who's likely to still be on the board.
