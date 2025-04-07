3 WR Draft Fits to Hedge Against Losing Courtland Sutton Post-2025
As is their way, the Denver Broncos will wait until after the 2025 NFL draft to extend any of their players heading into the final year of their contracts. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is one of those candidates, and has been the subject of trade speculation for the past few offseasons.
Sutton will turn 30 in October, and while he had a stellar 2024 season, posting 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns as Bo Nix’s favorite target, it’s hard to justify paying him big-time money in an extension that would likely keep him around into his mid-30s. Denver would be wise to look for a talented X-type wide-out in the first two days of the draft.
Here are three top candidates who check off many of the same Sutton boxes.
Tetairoa McMillian | Arizona
McMillian has been a prolific receiver for the Wildcats, catching 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns. His size (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) and ball skills make him the perfect candidate to take over Sutton's 50/50 jump ball role.
McMillian's catch radius, size, and body control also make him a prime red-zone target. He’s also no slouch in the speed department, with his long strides quickly pushing him to his top speed (4.48).
Unfortunately, McMillian would have to slide to 20th overall for the Broncos to select him, and it’s hard to see a player of his talents plummeting. Never say never, as the draft is unpredictable, and there’s always one player that inexplicably falls.
Jayden Higgins | Iowa State
Another big-bodied wide-out, Higgins is considered a late first to early second-round pick. His combination of physicality, speed (4.47s), and ball skills make him a very intriguing prospect, not to mention his 6-foot-7 wingspan and big hands.
In his two years at Iowa State, Higgins snagged 140 balls for 2,166 yards and 15 touchdowns. He won’t be the most athletic receiver in this year's class, but his smoothness as a route runner more than makes up for it. He could easily sneak into the first round and shock everyone.
Tre Harris | Ole Miss
Harris plays fast and is elusive enough to become a formidable receiver. He isn’t a fluid route runner and needs to diversify his route tree, but he is good at getting vertical and has the strength to fight for YAC.
Harris' strengths are in his size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) and speed (4.54s), and he’ll have to lean on those traits in addition to his athleticism while he grows as a receiver. He would be an interesting addition to a Broncos’ receiving corps that desperately needs an injection of talent and could be selected as early as Round 2.
The Takeaway
The Broncos should hedge their bets and consider selecting a wide receiver early in the 2025 NFL draft to replace Sutton. While Sutton has been reliable enough to warrant an extension, his age and the receiver market will be huge factors in determining whether he sticks around in Denver.
