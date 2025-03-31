Broncos GM George Paton Sets Timeline for Player Extensions
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton confirmed Monday that he's "open" to holding contract discussions with several extension-eligible players this offseason, setting a negotiating window that will open following the 2025 NFL Draft.
And not a second before.
“You’ve seen how we’ve done our business. Typically, let’s get through the draft," Paton said at the league meetings in Florida. "We’ll be open to conversations after the draft and into the summer and sometimes into the season as well.”
Paton was specifically asked about Pro Bowl outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who's up for a new deal after breaking out with a team-high 13.5 sacks last season. Bonitto, entering the final year of his rookie pact, projects to garner $25.5 million annually upon putting pen to paper — whenever that may be.
“We’ll have those talks at the right time. Again you’ve seen how we’ve done our business," Paton reiterated. "So we have a few other players that are really good that I’m sure we’ll have those discussions with.”
Those "other players" include top wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who reportedly expects a market-commensurate extension from the Broncos; star defensive lineman Zach Allen, who's reportedly eyeing a contract in the neighborhood of $25 million per year; and fellow starting lineman John Franklin-Myers, who's unsigned beyond next season.
In the Paton era, especially of late, the Broncos have well taken care of their foundational talent — see: Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Garett Bolles, Jonathon Cooper — but the timeline is always on their terms.
If only for salary-cap purposes, one or more of Bonitto, Sutton, Allen, and Franklin-Myers will almost assuredly follow suit. Who gets priority over who, and when exactly that materializes, are the real questions the club's brain trust must sort through in the months ahead.