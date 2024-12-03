Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Sets Dubious Broncos Record on MNF
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said he wanted to come to the Mile High City, and "whip" the Denver Broncos. So far, that's exactly what he's done.
Jeudy has eight receptions for 219 yards and a touchdown, breaking an ancient Broncos defensive record set in antiquity. The Broncos' record for most yards relinquished to an individual receiver was back in 1965 when Kansas City's Curtis McClinton had 213 yards, per Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette.
Meanwhile, Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is approaching 500 yards passing with a half of the fourth quarter left to go. Winston has 446 passing yards and a whopping four touchdowns, with one interception.
Half of those yards are courtesy of Jeudy, the former Broncos first-round pick in 2020. Jeudy was traded to Cleveland this past spring. The Browns promptly extended him to a fat new contract.
Jeudy's chemistry with Winston is off the charts. They have the Broncos on the ropes.
