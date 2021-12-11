Broncos Activate Bryce Callahan & Michael Ojemudia, Lose Malik Reed for Week 14

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos Activate CB Bryce Callahan & Michael Ojemudia Off IR, Lose OLB Malik Reed for Week 14

    The Broncos got two key defensive pieces back while losing a starting rush linebacker with the Lions in town.
    Author:

    The Denver Broncos secondary is getting reinforcements. After missing the last five weeks due to a knee injury suffered vs. the Washington Football Team on Halloween, slot cornerback Bryce Callahan was officially activated off of the Broncos’ short-term injured reserve list it was announced. 

    Prior to the injury Callahan was once again having a very solid season playing the slot position in Denver’s nickel and dime packages in Vic Fangio’s defense. Callahan earned a Pro Football Focus coverage Grade of 65 or better in five of his eight games this season while playing in 66.1% of Denver’s defensive snaps Weeks 1-8, the veteran corner injects some depth to a defensive back-seven that has really begun to hit its stride over the past few weeks.

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Callahan's return does place the defensive roles and cornerback snaps in a bit of a conundrum going forward. With Kyle Fuller, who really struggled on the boundary to start this season only to play better and show growth on the inside, it will be interesting to see how Fangio uses his top-4 cornerbacks through the rest of the season. 

    Luckily for Denver, there is no such thing as having an overabundance of competent defensive backs. Not only do the Broncos have Callahan coming back off of the short-term injured reserve list, but fellow cornerback and 2020 third-round pick Michael Ojemudia will be available for the first time this season after suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason. 

    Read More

    Denver's linebacker corps also gets a boost with Micah Kiser being activated after suffering a groin injury against the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, the Broncos are able to activate these players to the roster due to the space created by placing edge rusher Malik Reed on the reserve/COVID list, as well as running back Mike Boone, and safety P.J. Locke, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

    While losing a starting rush linebacker of Reed's caliber (currently leading the team with five sacks), and a running back coming off of his first action for the Broncos this season is bad, Denver will have no excuse on Sunday given the massive outbreak of illness going around the Lions’ locker room.

    Denver’s defense has really been hitting its stride over the last few weeks and while the secondary may not need the addition of Callahan and Ojemuida back to the active roster, the quality of depth in the defensive backfield will be a strong advantage for the Broncos as the team makes an end-of-season playoff push.

    Follow Nick on Twitter @NickKendellMHH.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
    News

    Broncos Activate Bryce Callahan & Michael Ojemudia, Lose Malik Reed for Week 14

    18 seconds ago
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
    News

    3 Core Broncos Players Seahawks Could Demand in Potential Russell Wilson Trade

    4 hours ago
    Melvin Gordon
    News

    Melvin Gordon Calls Out Broncos Fans for Not Wanting Him

    17 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (54) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    Broncos OC Pat Shurmur Addresses Getting RB Javonte Williams More Touches

    19 hours ago
    Justin Simmons
    News

    3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Lions in Week 14

    19 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    Advanced Analytics Reveal Broncos' Rushing Attack Key to Playoff Push

    22 hours ago
    Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) walks off of the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
    Film

    Film Room: Evaluating Broncos' DL Dre'Mont Jones in a Tough Matchup at Arrowhead

    23 hours ago
    Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
    News

    Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Lions | Week 14 | Predictions & Picks

    Dec 10, 2021
    Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) reacts during the national anthem before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
    News

    Details Emerge on Sudden Death of Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

    Dec 10, 2021