Broncos Activate Bryce Callahan & Michael Ojemudia, Lose Malik Reed for Week 14

The Denver Broncos secondary is getting reinforcements. After missing the last five weeks due to a knee injury suffered vs. the Washington Football Team on Halloween, slot cornerback Bryce Callahan was officially activated off of the Broncos’ short-term injured reserve list it was announced.

Prior to the injury Callahan was once again having a very solid season playing the slot position in Denver’s nickel and dime packages in Vic Fangio’s defense. Callahan earned a Pro Football Focus coverage Grade of 65 or better in five of his eight games this season while playing in 66.1% of Denver’s defensive snaps Weeks 1-8, the veteran corner injects some depth to a defensive back-seven that has really begun to hit its stride over the past few weeks.

Callahan's return does place the defensive roles and cornerback snaps in a bit of a conundrum going forward. With Kyle Fuller, who really struggled on the boundary to start this season only to play better and show growth on the inside, it will be interesting to see how Fangio uses his top-4 cornerbacks through the rest of the season.

Luckily for Denver, there is no such thing as having an overabundance of competent defensive backs. Not only do the Broncos have Callahan coming back off of the short-term injured reserve list, but fellow cornerback and 2020 third-round pick Michael Ojemudia will be available for the first time this season after suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason.

Denver's linebacker corps also gets a boost with Micah Kiser being activated after suffering a groin injury against the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, the Broncos are able to activate these players to the roster due to the space created by placing edge rusher Malik Reed on the reserve/COVID list, as well as running back Mike Boone, and safety P.J. Locke, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

While losing a starting rush linebacker of Reed's caliber (currently leading the team with five sacks), and a running back coming off of his first action for the Broncos this season is bad, Denver will have no excuse on Sunday given the massive outbreak of illness going around the Lions’ locker room.

Denver’s defense has really been hitting its stride over the last few weeks and while the secondary may not need the addition of Callahan and Ojemuida back to the active roster, the quality of depth in the defensive backfield will be a strong advantage for the Broncos as the team makes an end-of-season playoff push.

