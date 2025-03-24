Report: Broncos Host Wisconsin WR on Pre-Draft Visit
The Denver Broncos recently met with Wisconsin wide receiver Bryson Green on an official top-30 visit, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis reported last week. Green is considered a late-round prospect in April's 2025 NFL Draft.
"Had freakish 10 ft-11 in broad jump at Pro Day. 39-inch vertical. 21 reps of 225," Klis noted of Green.
Green (6-2, 225) spent his first two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to Wisconsin. He appeared in 42 career games, registering 97 receptions for 1,422 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Texas native did not work out at last month's Scouting Combine.
"Green would’ve ranked second among receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine in the bench, tied for fourth on the broad jump and tied for sixth on the vertical. He would’ve finished eighth in the shuttle, fifth in the three-cone drill, and 25th in the 40-yard dash," according to Big10Central.com.
If selected, Green would join a crowded Broncos WR corps comprised of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and free-agent addition Trent Sherfield.
Green is the sixth known top-30 visit for the Broncos, who've also hosted Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, Kansas State RB D.J. Giddens, Washington tight end Keleki Latu, Indiana offensive lineman Trey Weydig, and North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller.
