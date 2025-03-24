Mile High Huddle

Report: Broncos Host Wisconsin WR on Pre-Draft Visit

A late-round possibility.

Zack Kelberman

Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Bryson Green (9) catches a touchdown against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Ceyair Wright (15) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Denver Broncos recently met with Wisconsin wide receiver Bryson Green on an official top-30 visit, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis reported last week. Green is considered a late-round prospect in April's 2025 NFL Draft.

"Had freakish 10 ft-11 in broad jump at Pro Day. 39-inch vertical. 21 reps of 225," Klis noted of Green.

Green (6-2, 225) spent his first two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to Wisconsin. He appeared in 42 career games, registering 97 receptions for 1,422 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Texas native did not work out at last month's Scouting Combine.

"Green would’ve ranked second among receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine in the bench, tied for fourth on the broad jump and tied for sixth on the vertical. He would’ve finished eighth in the shuttle, fifth in the three-cone drill, and 25th in the 40-yard dash," according to Big10Central.com.

If selected, Green would join a crowded Broncos WR corps comprised of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and free-agent addition Trent Sherfield.

Green is the sixth known top-30 visit for the Broncos, who've also hosted Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, Kansas State RB D.J. Giddens, Washington tight end Keleki Latu, Indiana offensive lineman Trey Weydig, and North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller.

Zack Kelberman
ZACK KELBERMAN

Zack Kelberman is the Senior Editor for Mile High Huddle. He has covered the NFL for more than a decade and the Denver Broncos since 2016. He's also the co-host of the wildly popular Broncos show the Mile High Huddle Podcast.

