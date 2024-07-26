Broncos S Caden Sterns 'Has a Road Ahead' in Return from PUP List
Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns "has a road ahead of him" in his nearly year-long rehabilitation from a torn patella tendon, head coach Sean Payton told reporters Thursday.
Sterns is among three players who opened training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
“He is pushing hard in his recovery. He’s getting closer," Payton added.
Sterns suffered the knee injury in the first quarter of Denver's 2023 season-opening defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders. It marked another setback for the former fifth-round pick, who missed 12 games in 2022 with a nagging hip ailment.
A boon in pass coverage, Sterns flashed impressive traits as a rookie and figured to compete for the starting vacancy opposite S Brandon Jones. But an old cliche holds true here: "You can't make the club from the tub." Sterns is a nonfactor until or unless he's healthy — or crosses the proverbial road, as Payton put it.
His absence has allowed Broncos coaches to focus its evaluation on several other safeties — PJ Locke, JL Skinner, Devon Key, Keidron Smith, and Omar Brown — pushing for full-time snaps in the defensive back end.
"They’re playing right now, and I like the way they’re playing," Payton said Thursday.
