Report: Broncos Add Former Patriots Exec to Front Office
The Denver Broncos filled a key front-office position Tuesday, tapping former New England Patriots executive Cam Williams as its new co-director of player personnel, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The hire, though not yet formally announced, was confirmed by 9NEWS insider Mike Klis, who added that Williams will work alongside Broncos director of player personnel Reed Burchkhardt — both under general manager George Paton.
Williams arrives to the Mile High City having spent the last decade in New England, beginning as a scouting assistant in 2016 before being promoted to director of college scouting in 2022. According to Klis, Williams' contract with the Patriots expired following last month's NFL Draft, and he "apparently saw a better opportunity with the Broncos who gave him an elevated role."
Williams is the rare addition to a Broncos executive branch that underwent a league-wide raiding this offseason. Those who changed employment included assistant general manager Darren Mougey (Jets GM), VP of football operations/compliance Mark Thewes (Raiders senior VP of football operations/strategy), national scout Rob Paton (Jets' co-director of player personnel), and senior personnel executive David Shaw (Lions passing game coordinator).
Denver also lost former college scouting director Brian Stark to rival Las Vegas, who lured Stark away mere days after completing the 2025 Draft process.
Head coach Sean Payton's staff was similarly raided, with tight ends coach Declan Doyle defecting to Chicago, passing game coordinator John Morton to Detroit, and special teams assistant Chris Banjo to the Jets.
“It started back right after the season," Paton remarked in his post-draft press conference. "Sean lost coaches, I lost scouts and ‘Moug’ (Jets General Manager Darren Mougey) and [Raiders Senior Vice President of Football Operations Mark] Thewes and [Lions Passing Game Coordinator] David [Shaw], just a lot of us. Really everyone stepped up and on the coaching side, the personnel side, the medical side. All hands-on deck for this draft process and collaborative process, I know we say that too much, but this really is. Everyone on the same page and working together and doesn’t mean they always agree or disagree, but they work really well – coaches, scouts, medical, analytics. Everyone’s involved, it’s a team effort. It’s really been outstanding everyone did a little extra. We were down. I appreciate everyone, all the scouts, all the coaches, all the personnel, everyone involved, football operations, with [Senior Vice President of Operations] Chip [Conway] and his group. We had a lot of players on Top 30 visits and just getting the building ready. It’s an outstanding effort. I thought we had a really good weekend, and I think we got better as a football team.”