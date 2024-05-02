Draft Insider Reveals Why Broncos Couldn't Have Traded Back & Landed Bo Nix
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has more than enough on his plate without having to shake off the dogged perception that he was a major draft-day "reach." The widely perceived notion, especially in national media, is that the Broncos could and should have somehow traded down instead of taking Nix.
The theory is that the Broncos could have done so and still somehow landed Nix, but that particular version of Fantasy Island is built on shifting sands, especially after NFL.com's Chad Reuter told Denver Sports that the Los Angeles Rams were "absolutely" going to pull the trigger on Nix at No. 19 overall.
"No, here's the thing. Teams don't move down and pick a quarterback. It doesn't happen. It's very rare that it happens. They're moving up to get a quarterback or they stay put. If they fall back— a lot of people are like, 'Oh, yeah, they can trade back to 22 with Philadelphia. No, the Rams were taking Nix at 19. Absolutely. If he's available. So, no, that was not going to happen. It doesn't happen and it wasn't going to happen. You either take—if you believe in him, you take him. You don't screw around," Reuter told Andrew Mason and Cecil Lammey.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Reuter further dismissed the theory that the Broncos could trade down with the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 22 pick and still have landed Nix. As the NFL insider further explained, trading up in Round 1 for a franchise QB is far more commonplace.
Had the Broncos' front office opted to hedge its bet, it would have been taking a major risk that could have left the team empty-handed once again at the most important position on the field. In the final analysis, it simply wasn't a viable option for Denver, especially without a second-round pick to create some additional leverage.
"Now, sometimes a team—as we've seen in the past—and that's why the Vikings did what they did to get to 23. Because if the Giants take McCarthy and they don't have a great grade on Nix or Penix, then they've already made that move into the late first to get one of those guys where they think their value is and that happened with Teddy Bridgewater and with Lamar Jackson, happened with other guys. Right. But well, plus Denver didn't have a second-round pick. I mean -- I just think they are in a position where they had to have a quarterback and he is -- he might not be plus in a lot of categories like arm strength and height and all those physical characteristics, but he's plus as a competitor, he's plus in experience and sometimes that works out," Reuter said.
While some sections of the media and Broncos Country might continue to poke holes in Sean Payton and George Paton's overall strategy, the fact is, by standing pat at No. 12 overall, they understood that with Nix on the table, one in the hand was worth two in the bush.
Furthermore, Payton knew that not only would Nix best fit his system, but also that the former Ducks star would have some additional suitors later on in Round 1. There was a lot of pre-draft buzz that Rams head coach Sean McVay was also high on Nix.
It all speaks volumes about the slightly more old-school quarterback skills and cerebral attributes Nix brings to the table. The Broncos got their guy.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!