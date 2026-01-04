Is Justin Herbert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Broncos)
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to rest starting quarterback Justin Herbert in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos since they are locked into a wild card spot with no chance to win the AFC West division.
The Chargers' loss to Houston in Week 17 sealed their fate as a wild card team, giving L.A. a reason to rest Herbert, who has been playing through a broken hand, in the final week of the regular season.
Los Angeles already beat Denver earlier this season, but Herbert's status has caused a massive shift in the odds for this Week 18 matchup. After opening as 7.5-point underdogs on the road, the Chargers have moved to 12.5-point underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings. That line is even higher than the original shift -- which was to Chargers +11.5 -- after Herbert was initially ruled out.
Week 18 has a ton of implications for the Broncos, as a win would clinch the No. 1 seed for Sean Payton's squad. Denver certainly would love a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC, so it makes sense that the Broncos are massive favorites with Trey Lance set to replace Herbert.
This season, Herbert has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, even though the Chargers lost both of their starting tackles (Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt) to injuries. The former first-round pick has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while adding 498 yards and two scores on the ground.
The Chargers could end up as high as the No. 5 seed in the AFC if they win and Houston and Buffalo lose, but a loss could potentially drop them all the way into the No. 7 spot. Clearly, L.A. values Herbert's health over a specific wild card spot in the AFC.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
