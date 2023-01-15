All eyes are on the Los Angeles Chargers to see what fate awaits Brandon Staley.

It was somewhat of an open secret that current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was coaching for his future on Saturday night. Leading the Jacksonville Jaguars at one stage by a seemingly unassailable 27-0 margin, Staley appeared to be an increasingly solid bet to keep his job.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had other ideas, however, as he orchestrated the third-biggest playoff comeback in league history, which leaves the 40-year-old Staley's future in L.A. hanging by a particularly perilous thread Sunday morning.

If the axe does indeed fall, it could trigger a major domino effect that will alter how the Denver Broncos approach their search for a new head coach, due to Sean Payton being hotly linked to the Chargers if Staley is fired.

Despite another notable Chargers collapse, it does little to alter how attractive the head-coaching job in L.A. is, particularly to Payton because of their young star quarterback Justin Herbert, not to mention a solid nucleus of talent that surrounds him.

Potential drawbacks for Payton being interested in the Chargers include the team's salary-cap restraints, especially as Herbert inches closer to what is likely to be a record-breaking raise. Poor attendance figures at Sofi Stadium might also make the Chargers less of a major player to go after Payton in terms of breaking the bank to secure his services.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Such fiscal concerns don't really register with the Broncos' multi-billionaire Walmart/Penner ownership group. In the final analysis, the Walton/Penner group isn't likely to be scared off by Payton's salary demands, which could tip the scales at $20 million per season.

Broncos CEO Greg Penner hasn’t touched on what ballpark figures would make him balk at a new head coach, as those salaries aren't typically talked about in NFL media. Potentially outbidding the Chargers only tells part of the story, however.

Penner would have to successfully sell Payton on the fact that the Broncos' mission to salvage Russell Wilson is a viable one. The rub is that the late-season glimpses of Wilson's previous hints that he can be rebooted — rather than Payton staring down the barrel of a total rebuild.

Herbert, of course, has youth on his side, but Wilson's proven track record could still prove attractive to a savvy, experienced coach like Payton. Having Penner leading the search means the Broncos are supremely confident that they can fend off even the hottest of competition, and if their divisional rivals get added to the list, then so be it.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!