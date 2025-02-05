Chiefs Star Praises Broncos' Bo Nix After 'Exceptional' Rookie Season
After wandering the quarterback desert for nearly a decade following Peyton Manning's retirement and riding off into the sunset following a victorious Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos appear to have a bonafide young franchise quarterback in Bo Nix.
While Nix may not win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, given the historic performance by Washington's Jayden Daniels, football players across the league are noticing the Broncos’ talented signal-caller after his impressive first season.
After tight end Travis Kelce praised Nix on his podcast following Denver's heartbreaking loss at Arrowhead this past season, add fellow Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones to the equation. Holding court on Media Day at the Super Bowl, Jones shared his impressions of Nix's "exceptional year."
From leading a would-be game-winning drive at Arrowhead only to have Kansas City block a relative chip-shot field goal attempt to watching from the sideline while Nix carved up Kansas City’s second-string defense to the tune of 321 yards and four touchdowns, Jones got to see the Broncos quarterback in some of his best moments this season when the two rivals collided.
Being a former SEC player in college at Mississippi State, Jones revealed he's been watching Nix for a while.
“As a young player, I was able to watch him at Auburn and at Oregon," Jones said of Nix via KOARadio. "I've got so much respect for him. Hopefully, he can continue his journey and continue to get better and better.”
Jones would continue to praise Nix and the Broncos, describing him as “patient and decisive."
"He knows how to manage the game, takes low risks," Jones said of Nix. "[He] relies on what he sees. He knows how to make adjustments. He’s a winner.”
As was made abundantly clear following the Broncos’ Wildcard defeat in Buffalo, Broncos head coach Sean Payton is confident that his squad could have gone toe-to-toe with the Chiefs and that the team is gunning for them next season. As Payton stated, it will be necessary for the Broncos' playoff chances to host a playoff game if they want to win one. The only way to do that is to finish as the AFC West champion ahead of the Chiefs.
It's safe to say Denver won’t be sneaking up on anyone next season, especially the Chiefs. Jones would also say that the Broncos “have a heck of a team over there."
With a young quarterback the league is opening its eyes toward, the Broncos have as good a chance as anyone in the division to topple the goliath that is the Chiefs.
