NBC's Chris Simms Shares New Theory on Why Broncos Will Dethrone Chiefs
People are running out of time to predict just how good the 2025 Denver Broncos might be, but we still have time to indulge before Sunday's kickoff. In that vein, former Broncos quarterback Chris Simms shared a new theory on the Up & Adams Show, asserting that Bo Nix and the Broncos are about to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I think this is the year the Denver Broncos upset the Chiefs and win the AFC West," Simms told an excited Adams. "I think this ends, right here, this year. Yeah, Sean Payton, the team they have, the quarterback, all of it. The Chiefs, man, they're amazing. And I feel scared to doubt them. But I just kind of feel like, hey, how many years can they climb to the top of the mountain and do all that? I'm taking the Broncos to kind of upset the world in the AFC West there this year."
Despite Simms' now ancient history with the Broncos, he's not a typical homer. In fact, he joins a growing number of high-profile national pundits who have jumped on the Broncos hype train, and it's been gaining serious momentum.
Simms' Confidence in the Broncos
Simms is particularly high on what Year 2 of the burgeoning relationship between Payton and Nix can deliver. However, it's Denver's additions on the defensive side that give him the finishing touches of confidence to make his prediction.
"The Denver Broncos, with one of the greatest coaches we've seen, and definitely one of the greatest play callers in the last 20 years in Sean Payton. A quarterback that I think is awesome, and really fits what he wants to do. An offensive line that's got a lot of talent, right? So all of that, a running back they drafted in the second round that I'm a big fan of. The receivers are better than I think the public realizes," Simms explained to Adams.
"And then the defense was one of the best defenses in football last year, and it only got better. Yeah, you had the Defensive Player of the Year in [Patrick] Surtain [II], they got [Talanoa] Hufanga from the 49ers at safety. They got Dre Greenlaw, who's one of the best linebackers in the game. I would be shocked if the Denver Broncos aren't one of the three best defenses in the league. So with all that said, yeah, I think this is the year that sets up for them to finally dethrone the Chiefs there."
A Defense Verging on Elite
Vance Joseph's defense did indeed get a lot better, especially with the additions that Simms highlighted in Greenlaw and Hufanga. They were expensive, bold signings made with one eye on becoming even more attacking against the likes of Patrick Mahomes in a division rich with top-notch quarterbacks.
Becoming a top-three defense feels very possible for this group. The push for the Broncos is to move into the rarefied air of being truly elite, and maybe even generational, like the 2015 defense before them.
Underrated Offensive Weapons
When Simms labels Payton as "one of the greatest play callers of the last 20 years," and Nix as being "awesome," the case is being made that this offense can carry its fair share of the Broncos' water. Injecting rookie running back RJ Harvey into the mix was a move Simms really liked, but it's also noteworthy that the NBC analyst feels many are sleeping on the Broncos' wide receiver corps.
Much will depend on Nix finding some productive connections and chemistry early and often with the likes of rookie wideout Pat Bryant before Payton's passing offense can really get on track and put up serious numbers. And although Simms didn't mention him by name, the addition of tight end Evan Engram could help Nix really get rolling early.
The Takeaway
The Broncos open the first two weeks of the season at home against the Tennessee Titans and on the road vs. the Indianapolis Colts, which should give Nix and company a good opportunity to build up a head of steam.
A pair of impressive early wins might even get more national pundits beyond Simms jawing a little louder about the Broncos finally dethroning the Chiefs. We'll begin to get our answers on Sunday when the Broncos host the Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.