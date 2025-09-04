Sean Payton Claps Back at Titans Pro Bowler's Bo Nix Shade
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has yet to face the Tennessee Titans as a pro. The NFL is fixin' to change that by scheduling the Titans in the Broncos' season-opener at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.
The Titans have never competed against Nix either, but defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons certainly has an opinion on the Broncos' quarterback after studying the film. Simmons essentially boiled Nix down as a one-read quarterback while taking questions at his locker earlier this week.
"We know Bo Nix, if his first read is not there, he's gonna take off running with the football, so we've got to make sure we're on the same page. We've got to make sure we have a balance of rushing," Simmons said via ESPN's Turron Davenport. "Not trying to be robots out there, but at the same time, we know that if it's not there, Bo Nix is going to take off running, so it's going to be on us upfront to make sure we keep him... in his spot."
Broncos head coach Sean Payton dismissed Simmons' critique of his handpicked quarterback.
"I would disagree that he’s just a first-read [quarterback]," Payton said of Nix. "I know for a fact that’s not the case. Now is he confident in his movement skills? Yes, and we’ll get a chance to see them on Sunday.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Careful What You Wish For
Based on Payton's tone, this could be a 'be careful what you wish for' situation for Simmons. Nix is obviously a very athletic and mobile quarterback, as evidenced by his 430 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground last season, most of which came before Week 12 when he injured his back.
I would agree with Payton, though; yes, Nix can run, but did Simmons miss the 3,775 passing yards (leading all rookies) he threw for in Year 1? How about the 29 passing touchdowns (leading all rookies)? Nix threw for the fifth-most touchdowns in the entire NFL as a rookie last season.
Bulletin Board Material
Payton clapped back at Simmons respectfully, but inside, he was probably welling with joy because the comments gave him a little extra bulletin board material ahead of the season opener. Nix has received a fair amount of hype this offseason, but since the first preseason game, he's also garnered a lot of shade as the Broncos' first-team offense didn't exactly set the world on fire in August.
I have more than a sneaking suspicion now that Nix is going to have a little something special dialed up for Simmons and his Titans brethren on Sunday. Simmons is a very good player, a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro, but the Broncos have one of the best offensive lines in football, and now Nix has a little extra motivation.
A Tough Sack
It wasn't easy for opponents to sack Nix last year. He was only taken down 24 times, the third-fewest sacks in the NFL.
Nix understands how to navigate the pocket, and yes, he'll pull it down and run if he sees an opportunity. But that first year in the NFL, starting 18 games (counting playoffs) gave Nix a great education on defensive front and coverage looks.
“It's all about the looks and all about preparing for the pressures," Nix said on Wednesday. "So it's definitely easier in Year 2 because I've seen the looks... I have a kind of a bank of reps mentally that I can go to and pull from. The game is definitely slower. It's game one, so they're going to give us some things that we haven't seen on tape. We just have to adjust, follow our rules, and make it happen.”