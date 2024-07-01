What Courtland Sutton Has to Show for Broncos to Meet Contract Demands
The Denver Broncos have been linked to various Courtland Sutton trade rumors for almost two years now. Sutton's desire for a new contract increased the buzz of him potentially being traded before the 2024 season or even before the deadline this fall.
However, Sutton has two years left on his current contract, which includes nearly a $17.4 million cap hit this year and a little over $17.8 million for the 2025 season. He held out of voluntary offseason workouts but showed up for mandatory minicamp.
Sutton still wants more money and some reports indicate the Broncos will oblige him before training camp. But that's far from a guarantee.
Over the past few seasons, Sutton has been the linchpin of the Broncos' receiving corps, consistently delivering standout performances. Despite the challenges posed by inconsistent quarterback play and lackluster offensive strategies, he has remained a reliable and dynamic receiver, albeit with flaws.
In 2023, 49 NFL receivers, including Sutton, were targeted at least 80 times per Pro Football Focus. With PFF's grading system, he was the 29th-highest-graded receiver at 75.2.
Sutton also ranked 20th in yards per reception, was tied for fifth-most touchdowns, and had the second-highest contested-catch percentage. It wasn’t all perfect, and drops were an issue — he had the second-highest drop percentage in the NFL last year and the second-most fumbles.
Sutton's biggest issue is consistency. If the Broncos could get the highs out of him consistently, he would be among the higher tiers of receivers in the NFL. Consistency has been an issue that can’t be put solely on the quarterback or the offense, though both play a part in keeping Sutton from reaching his full potential. So even with Bo Nix in town, Sutton still has to show his improvements with his own game, like his hands and ball security.
Sutton is the 25th-highest-paid wide receiver on an average per-year basis, which is fair given the current market at the position and his level of play. If he wants a raise, extension, new contract, whatever the case may be, he has to go out there and show it on the field that he deserves it. Even if the Broncos aren’t the team to give him what he is looking for, it would help him land it elsewhere, either by a trade or a release.
Bottom Line
Whatever happens with Sutton, the onus is on him to show improvements in crucial areas. It will help his standing with the Broncos or with another team to improve them.
Sutton has a lot of talent, but the inconsistencies keep dragging him down. Hopefully, with Nix at the helm, the Sean Payton offense help Sutton be more consistent, but again, there are areas he has to improve.
By adding Josh Reynolds and drafting Troy Franklin, the Broncos have made it clear they're rebuilding the room. Currently, Sutton is a part of that room, but his seat is still warm.
Will Sutton still be with the Broncos in November? Will he be a part of the team to start the season?
Time will tell.
