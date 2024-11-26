Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Close to Cashing $1M Incentive
When the Denver Broncos agreed this summer to revise Courtland Sutton's contract, the team capitulated by offering the former Pro Bowl wide receiver an additional $1.5 million in incentives on top of his $13.5 million base salary for the 2024 campaign.
As 9NEWS' Mike Klis noted Monday, Sutton already unlocked $500,000 by eclipsing 500 receiving yards and Denver's offense averaging more points than last year's outfit — the prearranged terms of the deal.
He's six yards away from taking home another $250,000 and 321 yards away from collecting the full $1.5 million bonus.
Sutton, 29, has established himself as the Broncos' undisputed WR1 and go-to target for ascending rookie quarterback Bo Nix, with whom he connected on two scoring tosses amid Sunday's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
"His touchdown, first the one, man-to-man, throw it up, makes a spectacular catch, goes up and gets it," Nix said after the game. "Several times on other one on ones, he's going one on one, having a win, contested catches. He's just reliable. He's just always there where you need him. He's smart. He's savvy. He makes plays when the ball's in the air. You can trust him. When it's up in the air, it's his or nobody's. It's not going to be a pick.
"He just continues. Didn't target him in the first half. We come out and say, Look, Courtland, this is your half. We take over the game. He goes for two touchdowns. That just kind of speaks for what he means to our team."
Entering Week 13, Sutton ranks sixth in the NFL in targets (95) and is tied for 13th in catches (57) and receiving TDs (5). He's also tied for ninth in receiving yards (744), having eclipsed at least 70 yards in each of his last four starts.
