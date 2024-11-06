Courtland Sutton Could Join Demaryius Thomas in Broncos History Books
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been on a roll. After failing to notch an official target in Week 7, Sutton has produced back-to-back 100-yard games.
Now, with a road trip vs. the Kansas City Chiefs up next on the schedule, Sutton has the opportunity to join the late Demaryius Thomas in the Broncos' history books. If Sutton achieves another 100-yard receiving game at Arrowhead, he would become the first Broncos receiver to do so in three straight games since Thomas in 2014.
2014 was the last big statistical season for the Peyton Manning-led Broncos. A massive change in scheme with Gary Kubiak coming in the following season, combined with Manning's foot injury, saw the Broncos offense become nearly unrecognizable in 2015.
However, the 2015 Broncos could run the ball and had great talent at the skill positions. Even with a diminished Manning, combined with one of the greatest defenses in NFL history, it was enough to win Super Bowl 50.
Thomas would go on to produce his fifth straight 1,000-yard season in 2016 with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, and coming oh-so-close to another in 2017 (949 yards). Sutton was drafted in the second round the following year, and by season's end, Thomas had been traded away and the rookie had eclipsed Emmanuel Sanders as the Broncos' No. 1 receiver.
The rest, as they say, is history. Sutton came into his own the following year, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark and earning Pro Bowl honors despite having to catch passes from three different starting quarterbacks.
He suffered a big setback in 2020, tearing his ACL in Week 2. It took him a couple of years to bounce back, but he did just that in 2023, catching 10 touchdowns.
Fast forward to today, and Sutton is holding down the fort as Denver's WR1. His bond with rookie quarterback Bo Nix continues to grow. The duo's chemistry is such that it can reverse its dynamic, with Sutton tossing touchdown passes to Nix.
Here's to hoping that the last two weeks are indicative of the Broncos' passing offense growing in volume and production. Sutton needs just two more touchdowns to tie Sanders for the 12th-most in franchise history.
Sutton has 26 career scores. And needs 28 to tie.
