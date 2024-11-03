Mile High Huddle

WATCH: Bo Nix Catches a Courtland Sutton TD Pass vs. Ravens

The Denver Broncos are pulling out all the stops vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Chad Jensen

Nov 3, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps to catch a second quarter touchdown defended by Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (32) at M&T Bank Stadium.
Nov 3, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps to catch a second quarter touchdown defended by Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (32) at M&T Bank Stadium. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
If at first you don't succeed, try and try again. That is Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's mantra in Sunday's tilt at the Baltimore Ravens.

After going for it twice on fourth down and failing, Payton faced a pivotal decision on a 4th-&-Goal on the 1-yard line. The Broncos offense stayed on the field, with quarterback Bo Nix in the shotgun.

The snap went to Nix, who tossed it to Jaleel McLaughlin, who tossed it in reverse to Courtland Sutton. Sutton threw it Nix's way in a classic version of the 'Philly Special.' Nix climbed up, boxed out his defender, and hauled in Sutton's pass for a touchdown.

Check it out.

It was great to see Payton's confidence in his young quarterback and offense. Nix is playing with some hunger and fire, and his teammates are rising to meet it.

With the second quarter almost in the books, Nix has 123 passing yards and an interception, with 15 rushing yards and that one-yard touchdown reception. The novel achievements continue for the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month.

