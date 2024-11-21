Broncos Leave S Delarrin Turner-Yell on PUP for Rest of Season
Delarrin Turner-Yell's 2024 campaign is over before it began.
The Denver Broncos have declined to activate the third-year safety from the Physically Unable to Perform list, on which he'll remain for the rest of the season, head coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday.
"We spent a lot of time just going through it, and we've got a real clear vision for him," Payton said. "Bright future. Had a real good visit. I know it's difficult. With where we're at in the season, it just became a challenge relative to managing the roster."
A 2022 fifth-round pick, Turner-Yell made 14 appearances as a rookie and 16 as a sophomore — totaling 32 solo tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one pass breakup — before suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his left knee during the 2023 finale.
Turner-Yell was designated to return to practice on Oct. 30 but his window for activation to the 53-man roster officially closed Wednesday.
Moving forward, the Broncos will maintain a four-deep status quo at the position, with starters Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke and primary reserves JL Skinner and Devon Key. The team also has safeties Tanner McCalister and Keidron Smith on the practice squad.
