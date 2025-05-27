Demaryius Thomas Elected to Broncos Ring of Fame
The late Demaryius Thomas has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame. The team announced it on Tuesday afternoon.
It's a wonderful development and appropos, considering how the announcement came the day after Memorial Day. Thomas passed away suddenly in December of 2021, roughly two weeks before his 34th birthday, after suffering a seizure at his home.
Thomas' death sent shockwaves through Broncos Country. After all, he had only just retired from the NFL a few months prior and he was so young.
Thomas reportedly suffered from neurological problems following a car accident in 2019. It eventually led to his untimely passing.
Drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft, Thomas would go on to become one of the most prolific receivers in Broncos history. He was also part of some iconic Broncos moments, including the Tim Tebow overtime pass to Thomas that upset the AFC champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs in 2011.
The Broncos fielded the best offense in NFL history in 2013 with Peyton Manning as the triggerman. Thomas was the team's leading receiver.
To cap off that season, Thomas also set a record for his performance, in a loss, unfortunately, in Super Bowl XLVIII. He was seemingly the only Bronco on the offense that came to play that day.
Thomas was also part of the victorious Super Bowl 50 squad. After Manning retired, Thomas stuck it out in Denver, producing at a high level despite less-than-ideal quarterback play.
The Broncos traded him to the Houston Texans during the 2018 season. Literally just a few days later, his first game as a Texan was vs. the Broncos at Mile High.
Thomas would go on to spend some time with the New York Jets and New England Patriots before calling it a career. He retired in June of 2021 and passed away in December of that year.
However, Thomas finished his career in Denver as the team's second-leading receiver all-time behind only Rod Smith. Thomas five consecutive Pro Bowl nods (2012-16), was named a second-team All-Pro twice, and helped bring home Denver's third Lombardi Trophy.
He finished with 724 career receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns, most of which came as a Bronco. There isn't a more deserving player for the Broncos Ring of Fame than Demaryius Thomas. Rest in peace.