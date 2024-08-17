Broncos OT Demontrey Jacobs Emerging as True Threat to Win Swing Job
The Denver Broncos have their starting offensive tackles in place with Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey. However, both showed their concerns in the first preseason game last week.
Bolles got called for a holding penalty and was inconsistent with pass protection, and McGlinchey was the same, except for a false start instead of a holding penalty. The more significant issue with the tackle position is the backup, with both Bolles and McGlinchey having injury concerns in their history.
The focus has been on Matt Peart and Alex Palczewski in the battle for the Broncos' backup swing tackle job. Peart was a free-agent signing who brings size, length, and experience to the position.
As for Palczewski, he was a standout in the 2023 preseason and made the initial roster before being placed on injured reserve and missing the season. There was some hope surrounding him entering training camp and preseason, but it has mostly fallen flat.
In the first preseason game, Palczewski played right tackle and right guard, and his showing was fine. Peart worked quite well as the left tackle, but that was all he played.
Being versatile enough to play multiple spots will be crucial in determining this battle. However, neither of them was the best tackle to take the field for the Broncos.
That would be Demontrey Jacobs, who shouldn’t be counted out for this battle.
During the 2023 preseason, Jacobs was rough to watch. It was mistake after mistake on the field, and seeing him make the practice squad was a surprise.
However, Broncos O-line coach Zach Strief and head coach Sean Payton saw something to work with and develop in Jacobs, and while the sample size was small, he showed at Lucas Oil Stadium that the time and effort were worth it.
Jacobs was the highest-graded tackle in pass-blocking grade for the Broncos by Pro Football Focus. while being the second-highest-graded run-blocking tackle. He had a great game with minimal mistakes. And the mistakes he did make were minor.
Jacobs' action mostly came against the third-unit defense, so it will be intriguing to see if he can get some action against the second-unit defense. He did look better than Palczewski, who worked some at guard.
There could be some Peart and Jacobs as the tackles, with Palczewski working at guard. Another thing to evaluate for Jacobs is seeing what he can do on the right side of the line, as his game against the Colts was strictly as the left tackle.
Jacobs showing that he can play either side of the line will go a long way toward helping his case to make the roster as the backup swing tackle. This also opens the door for Palczewski, as showing he can play guard and tackle will help him as he pushes for a roster spot.
There is a way for Peart, Jacobs, and Palczewski to all make the roster. There is still a lot left to determine the outcome of this battle, but Jacobs shouldn’t be counted out.
It was one game, but he was the Broncos' best tackle and should at least move up the depth chart to see if he can handle tougher competition. This is not to say the Broncos should hand him the job but to give him more chances to see what he can do and try to entrench himself sufficiently into the competition.
