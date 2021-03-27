Broncos 2021 Free Agency Tracker: Signings, Cuts, Tenders, & Rumors

Here's your one-stop-shop on all things Broncos pertaining to NFL free agency.

Denver Broncos GM George Paton worked with relative alacrity before the opening bell of the new league year, making a couple of deals during the so-called 'legal-tampering' window.

Paton has made a few tectonic signings thus far, tendered a few restricted free agents, moved on from two veterans, and exercised the option on another. It may seem eerily quiet at this particular moment in time but with the cap space the Broncos have freed up, odds are, it's the calm before the storm.

For now, Mile High Huddle is here to make it easy on you as a hardcore Broncos fan.

Franchise Tag

Justin Simmons | S: The Pro Bowl safety got tagged for the second-straight year. This time, he'll earn north of $13 million but it buys Paton time to work out a multi-year extension before the July deadline.

UPDATE: Denver signed Simmons to a four-year, $61M extension on Thursday, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Re-Signings

Shelby Harris | DL: Denver re-signed Harris to a three-year, $27M deal on Day 1. The big fella finally got his payday.

Justin Simmons | S: See above.

Kareem Jackson | S: After declining his option on Tuesday, the Broncos re-signed Jackson to a one-year, $5M deal.

Outside Signings

Ronald Darby | CB: Denver signed the ex-Washington Football Team cornerback to a three-year, $30M deal on Day 1. Darby brings six years of NFL experience to the table and is viewed by the team as an excellent scheme fit for Vic Fangio's defense.



Mike Boone | RB: Denver signed the ex-Minnesota Vikings running back to a two-year deal worth up to $4.5M.

Kyle Fuller | CB: Denver signed the ex-Chicago Bears All-Pro corner with 94 career starts and 19 interceptions under his belt. Per Tom Pelissero, it was a one-year, $9.5M deal.

Option Exercised

Von Miller | OLB: The Broncos bit the bullet with the deadline approaching on Tuesday, exercising the eight-time Pro Bowler's 2021 option. The move guarantees $7M of Miller's $17.5M salary and all but guarantees he'll be a Bronco through this coming season.

RFA Tenders

Alexander Johnson | LB: Denver tendered the starting linebacker at the second-round level. He'll earn $3,384,000 this coming season.

Tim Patrick | WR: Denver tendered the trusty wideout at the second-round level. He'll earn $3,384,000 this year.

Phillip Lindsay | RB: Denver diverged from its obvious decisions here, opting to tender Lindsay but at the original-round level (the lowest). What that means is that Lindsay effectively hits the open market (similarly to C.J. Anderson circa 2016) and if an outside team signs him to an offer sheet, Denver has the option to match. If no match is offered, Lindsay would be gone. The original-round tender guarantees Lindsay $2,133,000 for 2021 — a more than double raise over his $750K salary last year.

UPDATE: On Thurdsay, the Broncos rescinded Lindsay's RFA tender, making him an unrestricted free agent. Lindsay is gone.

UPDATE: Lindsay signed a one-year, $3.25M deal with the Houston Texans.

ERFA Tenders

Calvin Anderson | OT, Trey Marshall | S, Diontae Spencer | WR/PR: This near-guarantees these role players a shot to compete for the 53-man roster come training camp.

Option Declined/Cuts

Jurrell Casey | DL: The Broncos moved on from the five-time Pro Bowl lineman in February, clearing north of $10M in cap space.

A.J. Bouye | CB: The Broncos cut Bouye in February, freeing up north of $10M.

Kareem Jackson | S: The Broncos declined the veteran safety's option after Jackson rejected Paton's offer on a contract restructure. Jackson is gone-gone and hits unrestricted free agency immediately.

UPDATE: Denver re-signed Jackson on Monday.

Nick Vannett | TE: The Broncos released Vannett on Monday, freeing up more than $2M in cap space. He signed a multi-year deal with New Orleans.

Broncos Key UFAs Un-Signed

Jeremiah Attaochu | OLB ( UPDATE : Signed with Chicago)

: Signed with Chicago) Jake Butt | TE

Anthony Chickillo | OLB

Demar Dotson | OL

Troy Fumagalli | TE

Joe Jones | LB

Will Parks | S

Kevin Toliver II | CB

DeMarcus Walker | DE

Elijah Wilkinson | OL ( UPDATE : Signed with Chicago)

: Signed with Chicago) Sylvester Williams | DL

Rumor Mill

The Broncos have been connected to the following free agents.

Leonard Floyd | OLB | L.A. Rams: The Broncos expressed interest in the ex-Fangio acolyte before he re-upped with the Rams. (Mike Klis)

Brett Jones | OL | Minnesota Vikings: The Broncos reportedly had an interest in Jones, a player Paton has familiarity with. (Chris Tomasson)

Mike Davis | CB | L.A. Chargers: The Broncos were in negotiations with Davis while talking to Darby but ultimately pulled out when the ask got too rich for Paton's blood. Davis re-signed with the Chargers. (Klis)

