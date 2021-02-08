Dalton Risner has Drew Lock's Back, Wants to See Him Embody 'QB1' Leadership

One of Drew Lock's blindside protectors has thrown his support behind the embattled quarterback but wants to see him improve one key area.

Quarterback watch continues in the Mile High City. On the heels of watching Tom Brady hoist his seventh Lombardi Trophy as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, Denver Broncos fans are on the edge of their seat to see what happens next for the team at the QB position.

Since George Paton took over as GM, the Broncos have been tied to every available, or potentially available, veteran QB on the NFL market. And I'm not just talking about the rumor mill.

Paton pursued Matthew Stafford via trade before the asking price became too rich for his blood. The focus now has shifted to the Deshaun Watson situation in Houston, but the Texans are adamantly sticking to their guns in saying the disgruntled QB won't be traded.

With a top-5 QB potentially within arm's reach for the Broncos, even current players like safety Kareem Jackson and wideout Jerry Jeudy have jumped in on the recruiting pitch for Watson. Where does this leave Drew Lock?

It's a good question and we may not have the answer for a few months yet. With Lock's support within the Broncos' locker room seemingly being eroded by the manic push for an easy-fix upgrade, one player whose tone has not shifted is that of left guard Dalton Risner.

Risner and Lock were picked back-to-back in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft (41 and 42) and roomed together as rookies in Denver. Since then, the two have become close friends and Risner has been there every step of the way to see Lock's rise (if you will) and fall from grace — at least in the eyes of many fans.

Give credit to Risner for backing his guy because it's not easy to do that in the wake of a 5-11 finish and on behalf of a QB that paced the league in interceptions and giveaways. Risner has Lock's back.

"One thing that I'm a big believer in as an offensive lineman is, whoever my quarterback is, I've got their back until I can't have their back anymore," Risner recently told the Associated Press Pro Football Podcast. "Drew Lock's my quarterback right now and I've got full faith in him. I've got a lot of faith in that guy. He's a great dude and he has a great work ethic."

What can Lock do to improve in Year 3? Risner immediately addressed the 'L' word. Leadership.

"I think leadership is an area that he can really go into this year and be better at," Risner said of Lock. "That's something that I'm really hoping to be better at. We were second-year guys—I think we were leaders on the team last year but by no means were we leaders where we need to be at, in terms of me and Drew. And I think this year for Drew, it's an ever bigger jump because he's QB1 and whatever QB1 says, it goes. So I'm really excited to see him really step into that role, take charge of this football team, take charge of the offense especially and I think he has the capabilities to do that, man."

Risner is going to back his quarterback but there is a unique bond he shares with Lock. The third-year lineman's view on Lock was encouraged by a conversation he had with one member of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. You might recognize him.

"I talked to Peyton Manning the other day and Peyton Manning told me that he has a lot of faith in Drew Lock," Risner told the A.P. "And if the man Peyton Manning is telling me that, then, hey, I'm on board with it, too, man. I'm really excited with what the Broncos have to offer."

Lock is going to have to win back the faith and trust of all his teammates and Broncos Country. There's no guarantee he'll be given that chance, especially if Paton lands a marquee veteran this offseason or spends the No. 9 overall draft pick on a QB.

Odds are, Lock will be the Broncos' QB1 by the time OTAs roll around. Denver will bring a more proven and competent veteran but it's very unlikely to be a top-5 guy like Watson.

If given the chance to lead the Broncos once again, here's to hoping Lock can heed his teammate and O-line protector's advice and embrace the QB1 mindset and take charge of his team. If Lock doesn't do it, someone else will and by then, his opportunity to strike while the NFL iron is hot will have passed him by.

