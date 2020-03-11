Butterfly Effect: How Broncos Could be Affected by Outside Roster Decisions | AFC East

As free agency approaches, Denver Broncos fans will have their sights set on a number of players about to hit the open market. However, other teams will have their eyes on those free agents, too, and could be interested in Broncos players whose contracts are expiring.

Today, I continue my annual look at free agency and how the moves other teams are likely to make could impact the Broncos, if at all. We'll examine each team, by division, in the following criteria:

Cap space: The team's projected cap space as of March 8, 2020. That could change depending on where the NFL sets the cap and moves the team makes in the days to come.

Team needs: The three biggest needs as identified by NFL.com which the team may pursue in free agency (as opposed to the draft). They may not be the only needs, though, and some could be addressed by extending their own players.

Notable free agents: The most noteworthy names, regardless of whether or not the team plans to extend or tag them.

Free agency approach: How the team's front office has approached free agency in the past. Teams with new front offices are discussed where relevant.

How the Broncos might be impacted: This will mention Broncos free agents who have been linked to the team, the team's free agents that have been linked to Denver or players that might generate interest in the Mile High City.

We started with the AFC West, but let's turn to the AFC East to analyze how their decisions could impact the Broncos.

Buffalo Bills

Projected cap space: $82.8M

Team needs: Edge rusher, offensive line, wide receiver

Notable free agents: OG Quinton Spain, DL Jordan Phillips, LB Lorenzo Alexander, CB Kevin Johnson

Free agency approach: The Bills have been fairly active in free agency in recent years, though they haven't gone "all in" on a player. But with the cap space they have, that might change.

How Broncos might be impacted: The Bills could be tempted to chase after offensive linemen that Broncos fans might want. Spain might be of interest to the Broncos, but only as a cheap depth player.

Miami Dolphins

Projected cap space: $88M

Team needs: Offensive line, defensive line, secondary

Notable free agents: C Evan Boehm, CB Aqib Talib

Free agency approach: The Dolphins spent more time unloading players than adding them in their quest to get a high draft pick. Now they're more likely to be active in free agency.

How Broncos might be impacted: The Dolphins could go after defensive linemen and secondary players who Broncos fans might like. Boehm wasn't particularly good last year, but maybe he's worth a cheap one-year deal to see if Mike Munchak can help him improve.

New England Patriots

Projected cap space: $41.6M

Team needs: Quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver

Notable free agents: QB Tom Brady, S Devin McCourty, LB Kyle Van Noy, LB Jamie Collins, OG Joe Thuney, C ed Karras

Free agency approach: The Patriots don't go "all in" on a free agent for the most part, but because Bill Belichick likes to emphasize the secondary, it's possible he's aggressive in retaining McCourty — but will he be that way with Brady?

How Broncos might be impacted: The main reason to look at the Patriots is for offensive linemen, but because Thuney and Karras lead positions in free agency that aren't deep, prices may get too high.

New York Jets

Projected cap space: $49.4M

Team needs: Wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback

Notable free agents: OT Kelvin Beachum, WR Robby Anderson, CB Brian Poole, LB Neville Hewitt

Free agency approach: It seems no matter who is running the team, the Jets are active in free agency. I don't see that changing even after a front-office shake-up last season.

How Broncos might be impacted: Given that the Jets need lots of help on offense, they could drive prices up there. I campaigned for Poole last year, but now that he's coming off a good season, he won't be signed to a value deal now.

