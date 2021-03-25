Report: Broncos GM George Paton to Travel to BYU Pro Day to Scout QB Zach Wilson

The Broncos could be closing in on a QB in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Denver Broncos could be in pursuit of a new quarterback.

Some in Broncos Country insist that giving Drew Lock additional time could allow for a dramatic transformation into a franchise QB. Other theories suggest that Denver could still be interested in disgruntled Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson, who is now facing multiple lawsuits with allegations of assault that make the trade waters murky.

But there’s also a third avenue to which Broncos GM George Paton can find a QB — the 2021 NFL draft. Just last week, Paton brought director of college scouting Brian Stark and QBs coach Mike Shula to North Dakota State's pro day to scout QB Trey Lance. This directly supports the theory that Denver could draft a QB in the first round, which is rapidly approaching in 35 days on April 29.

Lance isn't the only QB prospect Paton will travel to scout in-person. On Thursday, 9NEWS’ Mike Klis reported that Paton will attend BYU’s pro day on Friday to scout QB Zach Wilson.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Utah native’s draft stock is already red-hot after dominating the college football landscape as a junior. In 2020, Wilson finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting after he recorded 3,692 yards passing, 33 touchdowns with three interceptions while rushing for 10 touchdowns.

Wilson’s accuracy and touch with the football allow him to throw receivers open. His game film shows an extremely mobile QB who can extend plays with his legs and scramble, in addition to rushing for yards and touchdowns.

Although he has an exceptionally strong arm, Wilson consistently demonstrates accuracy in all facets of the passing game (short, mid, deep). His ability to make virtually every NFL-caliber throw will undoubtedly be on full display during his pro-day workout.

Some in the scouting community have even whispered that Wilson has shades of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes to his game, referencing the 21-year-old’s instincts and ability to improvise.

While Wilson isn’t projected to fall to the Broncos, he’s certainly within reach. I’ve always subscribed to the theory that if a team falls in love with a QB, there isn’t anything that’s too expensive to obtain him in free agency, trade, or the draft.

The fact of the matter is, if Denver has the draft capital to trade for Watson, the team can certainly move up in the draft from the No. 9 overall pick in the first round.

Yes, it’s the season of lies and yes, Paton is playing his cards extremely close to the vest. But the possibility remains for the Broncos to fall in love with a QB prospect during the final weeks before the draft.

It could’ve happened already in Fargo, ND, with Lance. Or perhaps it will happen on Thursday in Provo, UT, with Wilson.

