Broncos Sending up Serious Smoke Signals With Prospect Interviews at the NFL Combine

Chad Jensen

A big part of the NFL Scouting Combine, colloquially known as the 'Underwear Olympics', are the interviews. NFL teams getting the chance to sit down with prospective draft targets and get them talking and answering questions about themselves allows for a more complete picture in the scouting report. 

Hundreds of NFL Draft prospects descend on Indianapolis, but NFL teams will meet with about 60. The interviews, whether formal or informal, allow us to get a bead on the prospects the Denver Broncos have at least a passing interest in. 

Thanks to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, we have insight into which prospects the Broncos have met with Mon-Wed at the Combine. 

It is partially coincidental that the Broncos have only met with wideouts and offensive linemen. Monday was the QBs, WRs, TEs and Tuesday was OL and RBs. Teams haven't had a chance to meet with defensive prospects yet. 

However, the interviews do line up with the Broncos' needs on the offensive side of the ball. It's no secret that the Broncos are looking to add speed and playmaking ability to the wide receiver corps to help Drew Lock turn the corner in year two. 

It goes without saying that in the wake of Ronald Leary being jettisoned and Connor McGovern hitting unrestricted free agency, the Broncos are in need of reinforcements at along the O-line. The Broncos plan to "talk" to McGovern, per GM John Elway, but odds are, he's going to find a contract on the open market much richer than what Denver will be willing to pay. 

What's interesting is that each of the WRs Klis listed as having met with the Broncos is among the top-5 at the position, although it can be argued that TCU's Jalen Reagor is more deserving of top-5 ranking than Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk. 

The Broncos have gotten a chance to kick the tires on Alabama's WR duo of Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy, as well as Oklahoma's dynamo CeeDee Lamb. These are more than smoke signals. With five selections in the top-100, it wouldn't be surprising to see Denver use two of them on wideouts. 

Keep an eye on Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and Alabama's Jedrick Wills, both of who are locks for the first round. The Broncos could end up taking an O-lineman at pick 15, knowing the WR class is so deep, and wait until day two to draft a dynamic pass-catcher. 

We've heard from insider Benjamin Allbright that the Broncos plan to 'buy' a defense in free agency and 'build' an offense via the draft. So far, their prospect meetings line up with that. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

