Report: Broncos Poised to 'Put the Most in Front' of Packers for Aaron Rodgers

The Denver Broncos just indirectly provided Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater a ringing endorsement by not only passing on taking Ohio State quarterback phenom Justin Fields — as well as Alabama's Mac Jones — but also by not drafting or signing a single signal-caller.

Some have interpreted Denver's relative inactivity on the QB front as nothing more than first-year GM George Paton keeping his options open relative to the ongoing Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay. The Packers have stubbornly held firm to their public position that Rodgers is not on the trading block, while report after report and rumor after rumor stoke the flames of discontent and speculation.

If the Packers relent, and suddenly are willing to talk to teams about a prospective Rodgers trade, the Broncos are expected to be first in line to offer the most aggressive package to land him, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

"The Denver Broncos continue to be the team I hear that are going to be the most interested and are going to put the most in front of the Green Bay Packers to make this trade go down," Russini on Tuesday.

Speculative trade packages have been asserted by the likes of CBS Sports wherein the Broncos would give up a trio of first-round draft picks, at least a pair of second-rounders, plus a core player — like a Courtland Sutton, Von Miller, Graham Glasgow, or Lock — in exchange for Rodgers. Rodgers is the NFL's reigning MVP but at a certain point, there has to be a bridge too far away for Paton to cross. Rodgers is 37 years old after all.

What that pivot point would be is anyone's guess. But if Russini is right, and the Packers finally acquiesce to trading Rodgers, it likely won't happen until after June 1 when his dead money hit to Green Bay would be minimized (but still considerable).

Rodgers has reportedly been telling teammates for some time that he won't be back in Green Bay. Buckle up because unless the Packers cave to Rodgers' ultimatum and fire GM Brian Gutekunst, the next month is going to be one red-hot rumor after another. We'll be here to chase down all the reputable sources and keep you in the loop.

