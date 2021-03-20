Newly-Paid Shelby Harris Sends Powerful Message to Impatient Fans on Drew Lock

Shelby Harris took time during his press conference to celebrate his three-year extension with the Broncos to send a strong message to fans about Drew Lock.

On Friday, punctuating a very busy and active week at Dove Valley was the news of Justin Simmons' four-year, $61 million contract extension making him the highest-paid safety in the National Football League. The joyous Simmons news was juxtaposed against the disappointment of seeing fan-favorite running back Phillip Lindsay summarily dismissed by the Broncos.

Part of Friday's flurry of activity at Broncos HQ was the celebratory press conference for the newly-paid defensive lineman Shelby Harris. Earlier this week, the Broncos signed Harris to a three-year, $27M deal that finally recognizes him for his talents and provides him some multi-season security in Denver.

In the spirit of gratitude, a very emotional Harris stood at the podium, struggling to get the words out. But the triumph of his new deal, after all he's been through as a player and all the uncertainty and anxiety of struggling to garner that long-term deal, was a sweet, sweet moment.

Harris entered 2020 with the mindset that he wouldn't "be denied" that big contract when the next offseason rolled around.

"I felt like I had a good year [in 2019], but obviously, not good enough," Harris said. "So, I had to go out and put the work in. If you ever have a question, just go put some more work in. I wasn’t happy with how free agency went last year. I went and kept working. It’s crazy because it all came tenfold. Here’s the biggest part about it—I’m just happy to be here. This is home and they gave me my first chance. I’m happy to continue to stay here.”

New GM George Paton made short work of getting two homegrown studs like Harris and Simmons tied up long-term, once the free-agency period opened earlier this week. The two re-signings resolved a couple of the more pressing issues clouding the Broncos' future.

Another question that Paton will have to soon answer is the situation at quarterback and what to do with Drew Lock. On Thursday, Paton said that the Broncos "like Drew Lock" and believes that the team currently has a "nice" QB room.

While Paton left the quarterback door open regarding the team's No. 9 overall draft pick next month, and reiterated his objective of adding some "competition" to the room, the first-year GM also made it clear that the Broncos seem to like Lock a lot more than many in the local and national media would like you to believe.

Harris likes Lock, too.

“Drew has all the tools—great arm and he can put the ball in some crazy places. [He’s] mobile and smart," Harris said. "He needs the reps. You expect instant results and that’s the problem with the world today. You expect instant results and things take time."

True. Nowadays, fans easily get consumed by QB envy when rookies like Justin Herbert come fresh out of the box, hit the field, and proceed to take the NFL by storm.

That QB envy only heightens the sense of impatience in a fanbase. However, Rome wasn't built in a day and not all QBs who go on to be great hit the ground running upon entering the NFL. Many, like in the case of future Hall-of-Famers, like Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, took a few years to marinate and develop.

QBs such as they turned the corner because they were fortunate enough to have an opportunity with their respective team to get continued reps and time on task.

"If the Packers would have given up on [Hall-of-Famer] Brett Favre right away, or if the Broncos would have given up on John Elway right away, there would be none of them," Harris pointed out. "With Drew, he struggled at times, but you see the flashes that make everyone excited. He’s my quarterback and I’m going to ride for my guy. He can be great. We believe in him. I really believe that he is going to take that next big step this year.”

It's always interesting to hear a defensive guy speak to a QB's wherewithal on the other side of the ball. Harris is not a player who blows smoke up anyone's skirt. He's always told it like it is.

Harris' remarks would beseech the Broncos, and fans, to exercise patience with Lock. But what has Lock done to deserve such patient long-suffering?

As Harris said, the young QB has flashed that ceiling and those tantalizing tools that if harnessed, could help elevate the Broncos from the NFL doldrums and provide that elusive, long search-for answer under center. Only time will tell if Lock eventually reaches his potential.

But if the Broncos are inclined to give him one more year as the starter, and continue to invest in the team, building the roster around him, the hope is that Lock will be able to not only reach his potential as a QB but elevate his game to a point where he hovers near his ceiling on a consistent basis, instead of the drastic ups and downs of the 2020 campaign.

After all the QB rumors that have swirled around Dove Valley, Lock no doubt appreciates the vote of confidence from one of his veteran teammates. Coming from a guy who just proved that hard work, perseverance, and the right opportunity, can have life-changing effects on a player's NFL destiny only makes the message hit harder.

