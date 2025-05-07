Report: Broncos to Try Out Former Falcons Starting QB
In what could preempt a third-string competition, the Denver Broncos are hosting former Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder on a tryout during this weekend's rookie minicamp, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.
A 2022 third-round pick, Ridder spent his first two seasons with the Falcons. He started 17 games over that stretch, compiling an 8-9 record while completing 64% of his passes for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, adding another five scores on the ground.
The 6-foot-3, 207-pound signal-caller was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2024 and, last October, signed off their practice squad by the Las Vegas Raiders. Ridder made six relief appearances for the Raiders, including in a Week 12 loss to Denver.
Prior to entering the league, Ridder enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at Cincinnati, twice earning American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors as well as AAC Rookie of the Year in 2018.
"Four-year starter and four-year winner whose hard work at his craft altered his standing from good college quarterback to early-round draft pick," reads his NFL.com scouting profile. "There is nothing special about Ridder's size or arm talent but his improved confidence and field command has really helped him mature at the position. He plays in rhythm and operates with consistently repeatable footwork and mechanics. He's intelligent and processes quickly, which should help him find where the football needs to go regardless of passing scheme. Getting the ball to NFL targets accurately and safely, however, is not a given. Despite favorable mechanics, his accuracy and ball placement need work and he doesn't have the arm strength or release quickness to consistently survive off-target throws against pro coverage. He can run but is more of a pocket passer who can win with his legs than a true dual-threat quarterback."
Entering his age-26 campaign, the days of Ridder starting for an NFL organization are long behind him. But he'd still improve the floor of a QB room recently ranked among the "worst," and if signed, would likely overtake free-agent addition Sam Ehlinger for No. 3 duties behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham.
Ridder is one of more than two-dozen players (some local prospects) set to attend the rookie camp, which will run Thursday through Sunday at Broncos Park. Others in attendance will be former Princeton QB Blake Stenstrom, former Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans, Wyoming safety Wyett Ekeler, Lindenwood offensive lineman Cameron Cooper, and Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn.
The camp will also mark the practice debuts of Denver's 2025 draft class: first-round defensive back Jahdae Barron, second-round running back RJ Harvey, third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant and defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones, fourth-round linebacker Que Robinson, sixth-round punter Jeremy Crawshaw, and seventh-round tight end Caleb Lohner, who agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract Tuesday.